Perch Profiles: Trevor Zins

Published on January 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







Greensboro Gargoyles defenseman Trevor Zins is on pace to eclipse 200 ECHL games played this season. Over his four year professional career, Zins has accumulated 32 points in 167 career games from the blue line. Get to know the 27 year old from St. Michael, MN.

Zins signed with the Indy Fuel in 2023 after playing 69 games over two seasons in the NCAA at the University of St. Thomas. Before college, he was a product of the BCHL putting up 46 points in 58 games during his final season in Junior. After 30 games with the Fuel, Zins was traded to the Idaho Steelheads, where he found his home for the next two seasons. On October 28, 2025, the Gargoyles announced they had acquired the defenseman in a trade with Idaho to bring Zins to Greensboro. He has since played in 30 games tallying five points on a goal and four assists.

The Minnesota native began his hockey career at three years old, growing up a Minnesota Wild fan. With his older sister, Zins grew up in an athletic family. His mom and dad both played college sports with his dad being a former football and baseball player and his mom a college tennis star.

FUN FACTS

Birthday: July 23, 1998

Nickname: Zinner

If You Weren't A Hockey Player? Golf

Collections: Hockey cards

Hobbies Away From the Rink: Fly fishing and watching movies

Nerdiest Trait: Loves Legos

Zodiac Sign: Leo







