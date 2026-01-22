Perch Profiles: Trevor Zins
Published on January 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
Greensboro Gargoyles defenseman Trevor Zins is on pace to eclipse 200 ECHL games played this season. Over his four year professional career, Zins has accumulated 32 points in 167 career games from the blue line. Get to know the 27 year old from St. Michael, MN.
Zins signed with the Indy Fuel in 2023 after playing 69 games over two seasons in the NCAA at the University of St. Thomas. Before college, he was a product of the BCHL putting up 46 points in 58 games during his final season in Junior. After 30 games with the Fuel, Zins was traded to the Idaho Steelheads, where he found his home for the next two seasons. On October 28, 2025, the Gargoyles announced they had acquired the defenseman in a trade with Idaho to bring Zins to Greensboro. He has since played in 30 games tallying five points on a goal and four assists.
The Minnesota native began his hockey career at three years old, growing up a Minnesota Wild fan. With his older sister, Zins grew up in an athletic family. His mom and dad both played college sports with his dad being a former football and baseball player and his mom a college tennis star.
FUN FACTS
Birthday: July 23, 1998
Nickname: Zinner
If You Weren't A Hockey Player? Golf
Collections: Hockey cards
Hobbies Away From the Rink: Fly fishing and watching movies
Nerdiest Trait: Loves Legos
Zodiac Sign: Leo
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2026
- Time Change for Saturday, January 24 vs Adirondack - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Railers Sign Forward Hunter Hall to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Minor League Sports Night Features Pregame Panel - Maine Mariners
- Saturday's Game in Greensboro Moved to 2 p.m. Due to Incoming Weather - Adirondack Thunder
- Knight Monsters Goaltender Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to AHL Henderson Silver Knights - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Perch Profiles: Trevor Zins - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Swamp Rabbits Swap with Ontario Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Announce New Mobile Auction Partnership with Dash - South Carolina Stingrays
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 15 - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners Celebrate Maine Minor League Sports with Jersey Rotation - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Luke Antonacci - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers News & Notes - January 22, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Forward Simon Pinard Recalled by Hershey, Defenseman Reilly Webb Signs PTO with Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Forward Brandon Kruse Returns to the Pond - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.