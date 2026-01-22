Gargoyles Trade Defenseman Billy Roche to South Carolina

Published on January 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that defenseman Billy Roche has been traded to the South Carolina Stingrays.

Roche signed with the Gargoyles on Monday, December 29 and made his ECHL debut in the Gargoyles first game of the New Year. He played six games in the Gargoyles lineup during the month of January. The 28-year-old was part of the Gargoyles inaugural preseason games joining the team on a PTO. After three seasons with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in the SPHL, Roche was traded to Knoxville to start this season. He has played 14 games with the Ice Bears picking up six points (2G-4A).

The Gargoyles return home after a three-week, eight-game road trip. Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend at the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







