Inside the Swamp: January 12-19

Florida Everblades forward Jesse Lansdell delivers a hit against the Jacksonville Icemen

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades took two of three in their first home series against in-state rival Jacksonville, earning decisive victories Wednesday and Friday before a setback Saturday.

Florida's strong start to the series resulted in four of a possible six points on the week, lifting the Blades to 52 points and preserving a five-point lead atop the South Division over South Carolina, while Atlanta sits third, three points behind the Stingrays with six games in hand.

The week also saw Florida leapfrog Wheeling (51 points) for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

All-Star Honors

Forward Anthony Romano and goaltender Will Cranley earned All-Star recognition with selections to the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Allen, Texas.

Anthony Romano has been the driving force behind Florida's offense throughout the first half of the season, pacing the Everblades with 31 points (12g-19a) in 33 games. His 19 assists lead the club, while his 12 goals rank second. The Richmond Hill, Ontario native was a steady contributor throughout the three-game series against Jacksonville, recording back-to-back multi-point performances in the final two games of the set, including a shorthanded goal Friday. Romano has registered nine multi-point games this season, and his 31 points are tied for 17th most in the ECHL.

Will Cranley has been a steady presence in goal for Florida in his second season with the club, posting a 12-1 record through his first 13 starts. The 23-year-old netminder has been on an impressive run, winning 11 straight starts, including a 23-save effort in Friday's 5-1 victory over Jacksonville. Cranley's 12 wins are tied for second most in the ECHL, while he ranks third in goals-against average (1.75) and tied for fourth in save percentage (.930).

Both Everblades also made an impact at the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday night, helping Team Stripes earn the victory. Romano recorded three points (1g-2a), while Cranley earned the win turning aside 15 of 16 shots in the third period.

Turning On the Jets

Jett Jones has found his stride since returning to Florida following his promotion to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds earlier this season. The 6'3" centerman has recorded points in three of his last five games, already exceeding his production from his first 13 contests with the Everblades.

Jones tallied five points (2g-3a) over the three-game series against Jacksonville, striking for a pair of goals in Wednesday's series opener and adding three assists in Saturday's victory. The Olds, Alberta native's three-assist performance Friday earned him third star honors and marked a career high for assists in a single game.

"It's hard for players going up and down between leagues with the different pace, so it's nice to see him get his feet under him," head coach Brad Ralph said. "He does so many things really well and he's a guy we're going to continue to rely on."

Standout Performers

Craig Needham - Needham continued his strong offensive surge, extending his point streak to 10 games, the longest active streak in the ECHL. The forward has found the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 contests and helped snap Florida's home power-play drought with his man-advantage goal Friday, the club's first power-play tally at Hertz Arena since November 21. Needham earned second star honors in Friday's victory.

Gianfranco Cassaro - Cassaro provided steady offense from the blue line, scoring goals in back-to-back games to become the first Everblades defenseman this season to accomplish the feat. The defenseman continues to lead Florida blueliners with 19 points (5g-14a) and is tied for 18th among ECHL defensemen in scoring.

Connor Doherty - Doherty earned first star honors in Wednesday's win after posting a season-high three points (1g-2a) from the blue line. The defenseman played a key role in Florida's offensive push in the series opener, providing timely production and helping set the tone for the week.

Jesse Lansdell - Lansdell delivered timely contributions during the series, scoring the game-winning goal in Friday's win to snap a 12-game goalless drought. The forward also added an assist on Jett Jones' empty-net goal Wednesday to seal the victory, finishing the series with two points (1g-1a).

By the Numbers

Florida's seven regulation losses are tied for the fewest in the ECHL with Kansas City, while their 24 wins rank third most overall, including 21 regulation victories tied for second most in the league.

The Everblades are 5-1-2-0 in the month of January, with Saturday's 4-2 loss against Jacksonville marking their first regulation defeat of the calendar year and first regulation loss on home ice since November 5, a 5-0 setback against Fort Wayne, snapping a 10-game home point streak (9-0-1).

Reid Duke leads the Everblades with four first goals this season, scoring the opening tally Wednesday to jump-start Florida's offense.

Friday night marked the fifth time this season Florida has scored both a power play goal and a shorthanded goal in the same game. The Everblades' penalty kill is now tied for second in the ECHL with seven shorthanded goals.

Florida scored power-play goals in back-to-back games on home ice for the first time since November 7-8.

Will Cranley has set a career high with 12 wins this season, reaching that mark in 10 fewer starts than last year when he earned 11 victories. The All-Star has allowed two goals or fewer in 10 of 13 starts, including six of his last seven.

Weekly Rewind (2-1-0-0)

Wednesday: Florida 5, Jacksonville 2 | Game Sheet

Florida opened the three-game series with a strong effort Wednesday night, skating to a 5-2 victory over Jacksonville at Hertz Arena. After a scoreless first period in which the Everblades outshot the Icemen 17-5, Jacksonville struck early in the second before Florida responded quickly as Jett Jones finished a net-front scramble to even the score. Craig Needham gave Florida its first lead late in the period with an unassisted end-to-end effort, and the Blades carried momentum into the third as Oliver Cooper and Connor Doherty added goals to extend the lead. Jacksonville pulled one back late, but Jones sealed the win with an empty-net tally. Doherty recorded three points (2g-1a), while Cam Johnson stopped 12 of 14 shots in the victory.

Friday: Florida 5, Jacksonville 1 | Game Sheet

The Everblades continued their strong play Friday night, earning a 5-1 win over the Icemen as special teams fueled the victory. Reid Duke opened the scoring just 1:47 into the game on a breakaway, and Jesse Lansdell doubled the lead later in the period following a turnover forced by Jett Jones. Jacksonville cut the deficit early in the second, but Florida answered with a power-play goal to restore a two-goal cushion before adding another late in the frame. Anthony Romano put the game out of reach in the third with a shorthanded goal, and Florida closed out the win on home ice. Will Cranley turned aside 23 of 24 shots, while the Everblades finished with goals on both the power play and penalty kill.

Saturday: Jacksonville 4, Florida 2 | Game Sheet

Florida closed the three-game series Saturday night with a 4-2 loss to Jacksonville at Hertz Arena. The Icemen struck with 49 seconds left in the first period before Craig Needham tied the game on the power play midway through the second. Jacksonville answered in the final minute of the period to take a 2-1 lead into the third. The Icemen added a shorthanded goal midway through the final frame to make it 3-1, but Gianfranco Cassaro pulled Florida back within one on the power play with under six minutes to play. With Johnson pulled for the extra attacker late, Jacksonville sealed the win with an empty-net goal to close out the 4-2 final. Florida outshot the Icemen 33-15 in the loss.

THE ROAD AHEAD

The Everblades return to action Friday, January 23, opening a three-in-three road set in Greenville following the All-Star break. Florida will face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday before continuing the trip with back-to-back games against the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday and Sunday.

This season, the Blades are 2-1 against the Swamp Rabbits, with all three meetings coming on the road in mid-November. Greenville enters the matchup tied for sixth in the South Division standings with 32 points, posting a 3-7 mark over its past 10 contests. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. ET Friday night from Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Florida continues its road swing with back-to-back contests in North Charleston, visiting the Stingrays for the first time this season. Brad Ralph's group is 2-0 against South Carolina, posting a 3-1 victory November 19 and a 4-2 win November 21 on home ice. The Stingrays sit second in the South Division, five points behind Florida with two additional games played. The reigning South Division champions have enjoyed skating on home ice this season, owning an 11-5 record over 16 contests. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET Saturday, with the series concluding Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET from the North Charleston Coliseum.

