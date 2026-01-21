Milo Roelens, Cooper Flinton Reassigned to the Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forwards Milo Roelens and Cooper Flinton. Additionally, the Solar Bears have released forward Eric Olson.

Roelens, 23, is sixth on the Solar Bears in scoring with 18 points. The Roeselare, Belgium native has appeared in 45 games over two seasons with Orlando, scoring 21 points (12g-9a). The 6-foot-7, 217-pound forward has also skated 38 games over the same span with Syracuse, posting nine points (6g-3a).

Roelens signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Lightning in February of 2024.

Flinton, 22, appeared in two games for the Solar Bears and 23 games for the Crunch this season. The Auburn, New Hampshire native tallied one goal and seven penalty minutes with a plus-2 rating for Syracuse. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has appeared in 14 AHL games over two seasons, scoring two goals and picking up nine penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Flinton played three seasons of college hockey at Dartmouth College. During the 2024-25 season, Flinton put up 24 points (11g-13a) earning All-Ivy League Second Team honors.

Flinton was drafted by the Lightning in the seventh round, 211th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.







