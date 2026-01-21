Logan Terness Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week After First Career Shutout

Independence, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Logan Terness has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 12-18 after a strong week during the Mavericks' three-game series in Utah.

Terness went 3-0-0 with a 0.67 goals-against average, a .971 save percentage, and one shutout as Kansas City completed the road sweep. He made 22 saves in a 4-1 win on Friday, followed by 25 saves in a 7-1 victory on Saturday, and earned his first professional shutout on Sunday by stopping all 22 shots in a 3-0 win.

Through nine appearances this season, the 23-year-old is 8-1-0 with a 1.76 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage, and he enters the week on an eight-game winning streak.

A native of Burnaby, British Columbia, Terness played collegiate hockey at the University of Connecticut and Ohio State University, where he remains enrolled in his final semester. He appeared in 71 career college games, posting a 32-28-6 record with two shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average, and a .911 save percentage.







