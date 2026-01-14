Tad O'Had Named ECHL All-Star Coach

The Kansas City Mavericks are proud to announce that Tad O'Had has been named a coach for the 2026 ECHL All-Star Game, scheduled for Monday, January 19, 2026 in Allen, Texas.

O'Had is in his sixth season at the helm of the Kansas City Mavericks, capturing both the Western Conference and Mountain Division regular-season titles, and helping lead the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons.

The 2024-25 season witnessed history as O'Had became the winningest coach in Mavericks Franchise History, while also recording his 200th win as Kansas City's head coach on April 12th. Throughout his tenure, O'Had has guided the Mavericks to two Mountain Division Championships, one Brabham Cup, an ECHL record of 29 road wins, two Western Conference Finals appearances, and the franchise's first-ever trip to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2024.

Prior to his time with the Mavericks, O'Had spent seven seasons with the Florida Everblades where he was the assistant coach for three seasons and four as the associate head coach. During that span, he helped the Everblades earn six playoff berths, five South Division titles, the 2017-18 Brabham Cup, two Eastern Conference Finals appearances, and a Kelly Cup Finalsappearance.

The Mavericks congratulate Tad O'Had on this honor, recognizing his outstanding leadership and continued success guiding the organization at the highest level.

Fans can catch O'Had and the Mavericks in action at Cable Dahmer Arena with home games on January 23rd and 24th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters.

The Mavericks also have several exciting theme nights coming up, including Affiliation Night on January 31st and Military Appreciation Night on February 21st. Tickets can be purchased at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.







