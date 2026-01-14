Hawkins Named to 2026 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team

TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Walleye are proud to announce the selection of forward Brandon Hawkins to the ECHL's 2026 Western Conference All-Star Team. This is his third consecutive season as an ECHL All-Star.

Recently named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for December, Hawkins leads the ECHL in points (45) and power play points (17), and ranks second in goals (18) and assists (27) across 31 games this season. He recently tied Shane Berschbach for the most power-play points in Walleye History (140). This season, he's already collected his 400th pro game, his 400th ECHL point (10/18 at Indy), as well as his 200th professional (12/3 vs. Bloomington) and ECHL (12/12 at Iowa) goals.

Hawkins has totaled 444 points (208G, 236A) in 374 career ECHL games with Toledo, Fort Wayne and Wheeling while adding seven points (3g-4a) in 28 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Cleveland and Chicago.

In addition to his counting stats, The Walleye Captain has padded his career accolade list quite well. He is a Kelly Cup Champion (2021, Fort Wayne), a member of the All-ECHL First Team the last three consecutive seasons, a three-time ECHL All-Star selection, as well as being named captain of the 2023-24 ECHL Team, tied the record for most ECHL Player of the Month selections with four, and is the reigning back-to-back Most Valuable Player, only the second-ever player to achieve such a feat (Chad Costello, Allen, 2015-16, 2016-17). Hawkins also has sliced through the Toledo record books since joining the team for the 2021-22 season. The Macomb, Michigan native leads the franchise in goals (169), power play goals (57), overtime goals (4), unassisted goals (13), first goals (26), game-winning goals (28), shots (1,375), and leads the plus/minus category with a +90. Hawkins ranks second in points (372) and assists (203), but still has additional rungs on the ladder to climb beyond Berschbach (393 Pts), as Rick Judson (441 Pts) remains the lone 400-point-scorer in Toledo ECHL history.

Prior to turning pro, Hawkins tallied 108 points (46g-62a) in 141 career collegiate games with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern University. Hawkins highlighted his amateur career with a Hockey East Championship and being named to the Hockey East All-Tournament Team with Northeastern during the 2018-19 season. Hawkins also made the WCHA All-Rookie Team with Bowling Green State during the 2014-15 season. Hawkins also won the NAHL Rookie of the Year and made the NAHL All-Rookie First Team with Texas during the 2012-13 season after leading the NAHL in goals with 35.

Previous Toledo Walleye All-Star Selections

2025: F Brandon Hawkins, F Tyler Spezia, Coach Pat Mikesch

2024: F Brandon Hawkins

2023: G Sebastian Cossa, D Gordi Myer

2022: F TJ Hensick, Coach Dan Watson

2020: F Josh Kestner

2019 (Host): D Marcus Crawford, D Sean Federow, G Kaden Fulcher, F TJ Hensick, F AJ Jenks, F Justin Kea, F Daniel Leavens, F Bryan Moore, G Pat Nagle, F Charlie O'Conner, D Matt Register, F Dylan Sadowy, D Connor Schmidt, F Hunter Smith, D Samuel Thibault, F Jordan Topping, D Zach Urban, F Greg Wolfe, F Trevor Yates, Coach Dan Watson

2018: G Pat Nagle

2017: D Nolan Zajac, Coach Dan Watson

2015: F Tyler Barnes

2013: F Willie Coetzee

2011: F Andy Bohmbach

2010: D J.C. Sawyer, F Maxime Tanguay

Previous Toledo Storm All-Star Selections

2007: F Jamie Tardif

2006: D Gerry Burke

2005: D Dan Eberly

2004: F Morten Ask

2003: F Nick Parillo, Coach Claude Noel

2002: F Magnus Nilsson

2001:F James Patterson

2000: F Chris Gignac, F Andrew Williamson

1999: G Matt Mullin, F Andrew Williamson

1998: D Louis Bernard, F Sean Venedam, Coach Greg Puhlaski

1997: D Jason Gladney

1996: D Jason Gladney, F Rick Judson, D Nicolas Perreault, F Dennis Purdie, F Todd Wetzel

1995: D Jim Maher, F Jay Neal

1994: F Rick Judson, D Darren Perkins, Coach Chris McSorley

1993: D Derek Booth, F Alex Hicks, F Jeff Jablonski, D Pat Pylypuik

Toledo Players with Multiple All-Star Selections

Jason Gladney (Storm, 1996-1997)

Brandon Hawkins (Walleye, 2024-2025)

TJ Hensick (Walleye, 2019, 2022)

Rick Judson (Storm, 1994, 1996)

Pat Nagle (Walleye, 2018-2019)

Andrew Williamson (Storm, 1999-2000)

Toledo Coaches with Multiple All-Star Selections

Dan Watson (2017, 2019, 2022)

Pat Mikesch (2025, 2026)

