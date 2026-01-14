Huard Returned to Charlotte
Published on January 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced Wednesday that defenseman Colton Huard has returned to the Charlotte Checkers following his loan with Savannah.
Huard, 25, is in his first full professional season and has appeared in 18 games with Charlotte, recording three goals and one assist. During his stint with the Ghost Pirates, Huard skated in four games, tallying two goals and one assist.
The Foothill Ranch, California native spent four seasons at the University of New Hampshire prior to turning professional, appearing in 134 games and registering 14 goals and 53 assists.
The Ghost Pirates travel Friday night to North Charleston to face the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information on upcoming games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
