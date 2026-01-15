Two Goals Not Enough Beat Indy

On Wednesday, the Komets hosted Indy with a chance to grab a share of the Central Division lead but fell to Indy 3-2.

Despite having four first-period power plays, the Komets were unable to score on Indy goaltender Mitchell Weeks as he turned away 12 shots. The only goal of the period was scored by Indy's Matt Petgrave as he put a backhander over the blocker of Sam Jonsson at 7:18.

Both teams were scoreless in the second period until Indy scored with just thirty-eight seconds left to take a 2-0 lead.

In the third period, Dustin McFaul scored his first of the season at 2:19, with assists going to Reese Harsch and Matt Copponi to get the Komets on the board. Later in the frame, Austin Magera extended his goal streak to four straight games with a strike at 7:29 to tie the game. The game came down to a two-man power play, awarded to Indy with Dru Krebs in the box for holding, and the Komets called for too many men on the ice. Sahil Panwar netted the eventual game winner at 16:32 on the power-play.

Sam Jonsson took the loss, making 27 saves.







