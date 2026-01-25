Komets Double up Cyclones

The Komets extended their win streak to three with a 6-3 victory at Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Cyclones started the scoring with a power play goal from Jordan Kaplan, breaking the Komets' streak of 17 straight penalty kills on the road at 7:34 of the first period. The Komets answered when Josh Groll pushed a rebound past Cincinnati goaltender Tommy Scarfone at 19:12, with assists going to Austin Magera and Jalen Smereck.

In the second period, the Cyclones hit the back of the net at 8:55, but the Komets quickly answered when Alex Alerardi knocked in another rebound at 9:31. The Komets finished off the period with another goal in the final minute as Dru Krebs struck for the second straight game with a shot from the blueline at 19:21 with assists going to Anthony Petruzzelli and Trevor Janicke to put the Komets up 3-2.

In the final frame, the Komets nabbed a power-play goal on their fourth opportunity when Blake Murray buried a pass from Aleardi into the back of the net to give the Komets a 4-2 lead. Cincinnati countered with a goal at 5:56 only to be taken away by another tally by Murray at 13:15 with assists credited to defenseman Tyler Inamoto and Alerardi to top off a three-point night for the captain to make it 5-3. The game was sealed when James Stefan knocked the puck into an empty net at 18:19. The Komets outshot the Cyclones 41-17 as Nathan Day got the win, making 15 saves.







