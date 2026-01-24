Blades Seek Quick Reset Agianst South Carolina

Florida Everblades face off with the South Carolina Stingrays

Charleston, SC. - The Florida Everblades continue their road trip though South Carolina to Charleston with the first of two games against the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, January 24 at 6:05 p.m.

Last night, the Blades could not pull off a comeback despite outshooting the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 46-24, falling 4-3 in the match. Florida has now lost back-to-back games for the first time since October 24 and 29. Isaac Nurse and Craig Needham scored for the Everblades in the loss, with Needham's goal extending his point streak to 11 games.

South Carolina took down the Atlanta Gladiators last night 3-2 in overtime, with John Fusco scoring the game-winning goal. The Stingrays enter tonight's action three points back of the Blades for first place in the South Division, although Florida has two games in hand on their long-time rival.

The Everblades took both games against South Carolina at Hertz Arena back in mid-November by 3-1 and 4-2 decisions. Oliver Chau, Kyle Betts, and Reid Duke each had a goal and an assist during those games. Patrick Guzzo led the Stingrays with a goal and a helper for his group during those games.

This two-game swing is Florida's only trip to Charleston this season. Last season, Florida went 1-1-0-1 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

