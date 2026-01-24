Waugh Signs PTO with AHL's Hershey Bears

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that defenseman Phip Waugh has signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the AHL's Hershey Bears.

Waugh, 26, is in his third professional season and has appeared in 67 career pro games, including 14 at the AHL level with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Abbotsford. The McLean, Virginia native is in his first season with Savannah, skating in seven games and recording two goals and two assists. He was returned from a PTO with Abbotsford late last week.

Prior to turning professional, Waugh played three collegiate seasons at Mercyhurst University, totaling 11 goals and eight assists in 76 games.

The Ghost Pirates return to Enamrket Arena on Friday to take on the Orlando Solar Bears for the start of Youth Sports Weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information on upcoming games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







