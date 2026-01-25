Knight Monsters Fall in Hard-Fought Overtime Contest to Mavericks 4-3

Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Kansas City Mavericks in overtime Saturday night, 4-3.

Both teams were held scoreless in the first period, as Tahoe's Jordan Papirny and Kansas City's Logan Terness both battled strongly to deny both teams a goal.

In the second, Tahoe broke through first as Devon Paliani scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season to make it 1-0. Just over five minutes later, Knight Monsters captain Luke Adam hit double digits on the season as he tipped in a shot from CJ Valerian to make it 2-0, and give Valerian his first point in a Knight Monsters uniform. However, just under two minutes later, Justin Janicke broke free for a breakaway and buried the chance over Papirny to cut the Tahoe lead to 1 after two periods.

In the final 20, Paliani scored his second of the night on a breakaway to put Tahoe back up by a pair. Unfortunately for them, it was former KC captain David Cotton who scored a pair of goals six minutes apart to tie the score at 3, and the two teams headed to overtime.

In OT, it was Jimmy Glynn for the Mavericks who found the back of the net to give Kansas City their fourteenth-consecutive win, tying a franchise record, as they beat Tahoe 4-3.

Tahoe continues on the road as they travel to Bloomington, Illinois, to take on the Bison for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday, January 28. Puck drop is at 5 pm PT, with pregame coverage starting on the Knight Monsters broadcast network at 4:50 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.