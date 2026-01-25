Knight Monsters Fall in Hard-Fought Overtime Contest to Mavericks 4-3
Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Kansas City Mavericks in overtime Saturday night, 4-3.
Both teams were held scoreless in the first period, as Tahoe's Jordan Papirny and Kansas City's Logan Terness both battled strongly to deny both teams a goal.
In the second, Tahoe broke through first as Devon Paliani scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season to make it 1-0. Just over five minutes later, Knight Monsters captain Luke Adam hit double digits on the season as he tipped in a shot from CJ Valerian to make it 2-0, and give Valerian his first point in a Knight Monsters uniform. However, just under two minutes later, Justin Janicke broke free for a breakaway and buried the chance over Papirny to cut the Tahoe lead to 1 after two periods.
In the final 20, Paliani scored his second of the night on a breakaway to put Tahoe back up by a pair. Unfortunately for them, it was former KC captain David Cotton who scored a pair of goals six minutes apart to tie the score at 3, and the two teams headed to overtime.
In OT, it was Jimmy Glynn for the Mavericks who found the back of the net to give Kansas City their fourteenth-consecutive win, tying a franchise record, as they beat Tahoe 4-3.
Tahoe continues on the road as they travel to Bloomington, Illinois, to take on the Bison for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday, January 28. Puck drop is at 5 pm PT, with pregame coverage starting on the Knight Monsters broadcast network at 4:50 pm PT.
The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2026
- Railers Freeze Admirals Winning Streak with 6-5 Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- Shane Saves 37 in Royals Debut, Royals Split Series with Nailers, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Fall in Hard-Fought Overtime Contest to Mavericks 4-3 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Heartlanders Score Five Unanswered to Rip Icemen, 5-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Win Second Straight in Overtime, Beat Everblades 2-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina Stings Florida in 2-1 OT Loss - Florida Everblades
- Lions Slowed by the Mariners: Series Now Tied - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Bounce Back with 7-1 Rout of Lions - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Defense Prevails, Best Walleye in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- 'Clones Collect 11,164 Teddy Bears, Fall to Komets on Saturday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Drop Saturday Afternoon Game 2-1 in Overtime to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Reading Gains Weekend Split in Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Double up Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Thunder Down Gargoyles 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Tomorrow's Adirondack Thunder Away Game in Greensboro Postponed - Adirondack Thunder
- From 5,000 Acres to Our Sheet of Ice: Meet Briley Wood, the Rush's Farm Boy - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Henri Schreifels - Utah Grizzlies
- Forward Simon Pinard Returned on Loan by Hershey to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: January 24, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Canucks (NHL & AHL) Assign Forwards Josh Bloom & Jackson Kunz to K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Blades Seek Quick Reset Agianst South Carolina - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Win Big to Open Affiliation Weekend - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Waugh Signs PTO with AHL's Hershey Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen (Lizards Kings) Score Three Goals in the Third to Earn 4-2 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Knight Monsters Fall in Hard-Fought Overtime Contest to Mavericks 4-3
- Kansas City Wins Thirteenth-Straight in 5-3 Win over Knight Monsters
- Knight Monsters Goaltender Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to AHL Henderson Silver Knights
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: January 19, 2026
- Knight Monsters Win Regular Season Series against Wichita with Exciting 4-3 Shootout Win