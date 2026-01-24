ECHL Transactions - January 24

Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 24, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Ray Brice, F

South Carolina:

Ryan Hunter, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan Orgel, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D Placed on Reserve

Add Daniel Amesbury, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Sean Olson, F Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Delete Parker Gavlas, D Loaned to Hartford 1/23

Add Brandon Yeamans, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Griffen Fox, F Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Justin Portillo, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Ryan Kirwan, F Recalled by Toronto Marlies

Delete Sam Stevens, F Recalled by Toronto Marlies

Florida:

Add Logan Lambdin, F Activated from Reserve

Add Ben Brar, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Romano, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jalen Smereck, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jonathan Melee, F Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Add Patrick Kyte, D Activated from Reserve 1/23

Delete Patrick Newell, F Placed on Reserve 1/23

Idaho:

Add Jake Boltmann, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jaden Shields, D Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Michael Marchesan, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lee Lapid, F Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Delete Lucas Helland, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Matthew Sop, F Assigned by Iowa Wild

Delete Thomas Stewart, D Placed on Reserve

Add Noah Massie, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Elliott McDermott, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Cameron Butler, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Kalamazoo:

Add Jackson Kunz, F Assigned by Abbotsford

Add Josh Bloom, F Assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver

Delete Spencer Kennedy, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Evan Dougherty, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Powell Connor, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Cam Knuble, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ray Brice, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Kishaun Gervais, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Jacob Perreault, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson Stewart, F Placed on Reserve

Add Owen Gallatin, D Returned From Loan by Hartford

Delete Nick Anderson, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Norfolk:

Add Christian Propp, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Isaac Poulter, G Placed on Reserve

Add Brody Crane, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jaydon Dureau, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Hayden Ford, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Amedeo Mastrangeli, D Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Ty Taylor, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Seth Eisele, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Lynden Breen, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ryan Hunter, F Activated from Reserve

Add Simon Pinard, F Assigned by Hershey

Toledo:

Add Brendon Michaelian, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Denis Smirnov, F Placed on Reserve

Add Nolan Lalonde, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Carter Gylander, G Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Tyrell Goulbourne, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Dakota Seaman, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Utah:

Add Henri Schreifels, F Signed ECHL SPC

Wichita:

Add T.J. Lloyd, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Kyle Crnkovic, F Assigned by San Jose Barracuda

Worcester:

Add Khristian Acosta, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lazarus Kaebel, D Placed on Reserve







