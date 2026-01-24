ECHL Transactions - January 24
Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 24, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Ray Brice, F
South Carolina:
Ryan Hunter, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ryan Orgel, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D Placed on Reserve
Add Daniel Amesbury, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Sean Olson, F Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Delete Parker Gavlas, D Loaned to Hartford 1/23
Add Brandon Yeamans, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Griffen Fox, F Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Justin Portillo, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Ryan Kirwan, F Recalled by Toronto Marlies
Delete Sam Stevens, F Recalled by Toronto Marlies
Florida:
Add Logan Lambdin, F Activated from Reserve
Add Ben Brar, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Romano, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jalen Smereck, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jonathan Melee, F Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Add Patrick Kyte, D Activated from Reserve 1/23
Delete Patrick Newell, F Placed on Reserve 1/23
Idaho:
Add Jake Boltmann, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jaden Shields, D Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Michael Marchesan, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lee Lapid, F Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Delete Lucas Helland, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Matthew Sop, F Assigned by Iowa Wild
Delete Thomas Stewart, D Placed on Reserve
Add Noah Massie, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Elliott McDermott, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Cameron Butler, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Kalamazoo:
Add Jackson Kunz, F Assigned by Abbotsford
Add Josh Bloom, F Assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver
Delete Spencer Kennedy, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Evan Dougherty, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Powell Connor, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Cam Knuble, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ray Brice, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Kishaun Gervais, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Jacob Perreault, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson Stewart, F Placed on Reserve
Add Owen Gallatin, D Returned From Loan by Hartford
Delete Nick Anderson, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Norfolk:
Add Christian Propp, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Isaac Poulter, G Placed on Reserve
Add Brody Crane, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jaydon Dureau, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Hayden Ford, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Amedeo Mastrangeli, D Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Ty Taylor, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Seth Eisele, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Lynden Breen, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ryan Hunter, F Activated from Reserve
Add Simon Pinard, F Assigned by Hershey
Toledo:
Add Brendon Michaelian, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Denis Smirnov, F Placed on Reserve
Add Nolan Lalonde, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Carter Gylander, G Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Tyrell Goulbourne, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Dakota Seaman, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Utah:
Add Henri Schreifels, F Signed ECHL SPC
Wichita:
Add T.J. Lloyd, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Kyle Crnkovic, F Assigned by San Jose Barracuda
Worcester:
Add Khristian Acosta, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lazarus Kaebel, D Placed on Reserve
