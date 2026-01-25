'Clones Collect 11,164 Teddy Bears, Fall to Komets on Saturday Afternoon

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Fort Wayne Komets, 6-3, on Saturday afternoon at Heritage Bank Center. Despite Jordan Kaplan's teddy bear toss tally, Cincinnati would fall to their Central Division rival on home ice.

Cincinnati would strike first on a power play goal from newly acquired forward Jordan Kaplan. Off a pass from Ben King and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Kaplan scored his first goal as a Cyclone to kickstart the teddy bear toss.

The Cincinnati Cyclones collected a grand total of 11,164 bears that will go to children in need around the world. The bears were collected and evenly split between Cincinnati Police, Cincinnati Fire, and Matthew 25 Ministries.

Josh Groll would net his seventh goal of the season with 48 seconds to go in the first period. The game went into the second tied at 1-1, but Cincinnati would strike again 8:55 in the second period. Nick Rhéaume scored his eighth goal of the year and third in four games to give Cincinnati the 2-1 lead. With his assist on the play, Elijah Vilio starts a three-game point streak, with points in four of his last five appearances.

Alex Aleardi and Dru Krebs would score back-to-back in the second period to give Fort Wayne a 3-2 lead heading into the third period. Blake Murray would add an insurance tally early on in the third with his 10th goal of the campaign.

John Jaworski scored his 12th goal of the season, giving him multi-point performances in back-to-back contests for the Cyclones rookie. Marko Sikic and Aaron Bohlinger recorded assists on the goal.

Blake Murray would get his second of the game and James Stefan would ice it with an empty net goal to hand Cincinnati their 15th regulation loss of the 2025-26 season.

The Cyclones will head north through the snow and face the Toledo Walleye tomorrow afternoon on the road. Puck drop for tomorrow's contest is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

