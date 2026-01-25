South Carolina Stings Florida in 2-1 OT Loss

Florida Everblades fight to control the puck against the South Carolina Stingrays

Charleston, SC. - The Florida Everblades lost 2-1 in overtime Saturday night to the South Carolina Stingrays.

A scoreless first period saw the Everblades control the middle point of the period, but fall into penalty trouble at the beginning and end. Florida outshot South Carolina 9-6 in the opening period.

Ben Brar opened the scoring in the second with his fourth goal of the season. Crashing the net, the puck came to him out front and he went upstairs to open the scoring. Later in the period, Simon Pinard stole the puck shorthanded and went in on a breakaway, burying his own rebound to tie the game at one. The teams each had 11 shots in the second.

After a scoreless third period, the Stingrays kept the puck in their possession for the entire OT, ended 59 second in by Josh Wilkins with a good shot from the slot to had the Everblades the extra time loss.

Both teams went 0/4 on the power play and each had 27 shots on goal.

BLADES BITS

Craig Needham had his point streak end at 11 games.

The Everblades have surrendered a shorthanded goal in two of their last three games.

