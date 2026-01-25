South Carolina Stings Florida in 2-1 OT Loss
Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
Florida Everblades fight to control the puck against the South Carolina Stingrays
(Florida Everblades)
Charleston, SC. - The Florida Everblades lost 2-1 in overtime Saturday night to the South Carolina Stingrays.
A scoreless first period saw the Everblades control the middle point of the period, but fall into penalty trouble at the beginning and end. Florida outshot South Carolina 9-6 in the opening period.
Ben Brar opened the scoring in the second with his fourth goal of the season. Crashing the net, the puck came to him out front and he went upstairs to open the scoring. Later in the period, Simon Pinard stole the puck shorthanded and went in on a breakaway, burying his own rebound to tie the game at one. The teams each had 11 shots in the second.
After a scoreless third period, the Stingrays kept the puck in their possession for the entire OT, ended 59 second in by Josh Wilkins with a good shot from the slot to had the Everblades the extra time loss.
Both teams went 0/4 on the power play and each had 27 shots on goal.
---
BLADES BITS
Craig Needham had his point streak end at 11 games.
The Everblades have surrendered a shorthanded goal in two of their last three games.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades fight to control the puck against the South Carolina Stingrays
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2026
- Railers Freeze Admirals Winning Streak with 6-5 Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- Shane Saves 37 in Royals Debut, Royals Split Series with Nailers, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Fall in Hard-Fought Overtime Contest to Mavericks 4-3 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Heartlanders Score Five Unanswered to Rip Icemen, 5-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Win Second Straight in Overtime, Beat Everblades 2-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina Stings Florida in 2-1 OT Loss - Florida Everblades
- Lions Slowed by the Mariners: Series Now Tied - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Bounce Back with 7-1 Rout of Lions - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Defense Prevails, Best Walleye in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- 'Clones Collect 11,164 Teddy Bears, Fall to Komets on Saturday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Drop Saturday Afternoon Game 2-1 in Overtime to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Reading Gains Weekend Split in Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Double up Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Thunder Down Gargoyles 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Tomorrow's Adirondack Thunder Away Game in Greensboro Postponed - Adirondack Thunder
- From 5,000 Acres to Our Sheet of Ice: Meet Briley Wood, the Rush's Farm Boy - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Henri Schreifels - Utah Grizzlies
- Forward Simon Pinard Returned on Loan by Hershey to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: January 24, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Canucks (NHL & AHL) Assign Forwards Josh Bloom & Jackson Kunz to K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Blades Seek Quick Reset Agianst South Carolina - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Win Big to Open Affiliation Weekend - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Waugh Signs PTO with AHL's Hershey Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen (Lizards Kings) Score Three Goals in the Third to Earn 4-2 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.