Thunder Down Gargoyles 4-1

Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GREENSBORO - Justin Taylor scored in his 900th ECHL game and Tyler Brennan stopped 27 of 28 shots as the Adirondack Thunder responded with a 4-1 victory on the road against the Greensboro Gargoyles in front of 6,273 at Hirst Horizon Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

Adirondack took a 1-0 lead just 3:09 into the game as Patrick Grasso fired a rebound chance by goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev. The goal was Grasso's fourth of the year and second of the weekend with assists from Luke Reid and Alex Campbell.

Later in the first period, Logan Nelson sent a wrister past goaltender Tyler Brennan to even the score. The goal was Nelson's ninth of the year and third in the last two games with assists from Artyom Borshyov and Demi Goure at 13:04 and the game was tied 1-1 after one period.

The Thunder scored twice on the power play in the second period to take a 3-1 lead into the third. Patrick Grasso set up Justin Taylor with his 12th of the season just 3:12 into the middle frame for the one-goal lead in his 900th ECHL game. Grasso and Matt Salhany collected assists, and Adirondack took a 2-1 lead.

Brannon McManus added to the lead on the power play late in the period as he fired a shot off the iron and into the net for his 16th tally of the season. Conner Hutchison and Tag Bertuzzi were given the assists at 17:13 of the second period and the Thunder took a 3-1 lead into the third.

In the third, Tag Bertuzzi scored a goal on a great individual effort for a 4-1 lead. It was Bertuzzi's fourth of the season from Jeremy Hanzel and Brannon McManus with 4:36 left in the third period and that held up as the final.

Tyler Brennan stopped 27 of 28 shots in the victory.

With tomorrow's game being postponed due to weather, the Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena January 30 through February 1 against Maine. Harding Mazzotti will be giving away 1000 Harding Mazzotti bags, 1000 Thunder pins, and 750 Adirondack Thunder / Harding Mazzotti shirts on Friday, January 30. Law Enforcement Night is Saturday, January 31 and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a FREE youth hockey jersey. Sunday, February 1 is Pucks 4 Paws Day pres. by Benson's Pet Center. Bring dog food, treats and toys to donate for your chance to win great prizes and hang out with Stormy and her friends all game.

