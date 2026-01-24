Grizzlies Sign Forward Henri Schreifels

Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Henri Schreifels.

Schreifels made his professional debut for the Wheeling Nailers on March 1, 2025.

He began his college career at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (R.P.I) and appeared in 39 games from 2021-2023.

Schreifels played at Stonehill College from 2023-2025, scoring 14 goals and 20 assists in 69 games. Schreifels was an alternate captain in his senior season at Stonehill (2024-25).

In his junior hockey days, he played in the BCHL for Penticton, Alberni Valley and Victoria.

Henri will wear number 7 for the Grizzlies, who are at Rapid City on January 24-25. Schreifels will be the 44th player to appear in a game for the Grizzlies this season. The next Grizzlies homestand is a three-game set vs Greenville on January 28, 30-31. Face-off all three nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







ECHL Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.