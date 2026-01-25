Powerplay Strikes Again in Loss to Fuel
Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill - Ayden MacDonald scored on the powerplay and the penalty kill was perfect but the Bloomington Bison fell 3-1 to the Indy Fuel at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday evening.
The Bison began the game with strong defensive play and killed off a first-minute penalty. While shorthanded, Lou-Felix Denis created the best chance for either team on an offensive-zone breakaway after deking through two Indy defensemen. Bloomington got a powerplay chance around seven minutes in but could not find the back of the net. MacDonald had a shot in the crease that got turned aside in desperation. The Fuel then notched the first goal, scoring just over the halfway mark. With just over five minutes remaining, Hugo Ollas stood tall on an odd-man rush and blocked a point-blank chance with his pads. Indy doubled its lead in the final 20 seconds of the period and took the 2-0 lead into the second frame.
Less than five minutes into the middle stanza, Bloomington looked to spark its offense with two early powerplay opportunities. Although the puck did not go in, the Bison had numerous chances at the goal line and one-time set ups to create energy. Ollas fended off a Fuel shorthanded breakaway chance to keep his squad within two goals of tying the contest. With around eight minutes remaining in the period, the Bison had a five-on-three penalty kill for over 80 seconds and continued the strong penalty kill numbers. The final three minutes of momentum was all Bison. On Bloomington's final powerplay chance of the frame, Sullivan Mack rang a shot off the post and in the final minute Shane Ott got stopped on a two-on-one.
Bloomington would outshoot Indy 11-5 in the final period but was held off the scoreboard on further attempts. While shorthanded again, Eddie Matsushima was stopped on a breakaway. Just over the halfway mark, the Bison finally broke through on their fifth powerplay chance of the game. MacDonald redirected a Nikita Sedov blue line shot off the post to cut the Indy lead in half for the team's 10th powerplay goal in its last 10 games. Immediately following the goal, four-on-four play was due up as a scuffle ensued at the celebration in front of the net. Ollas made a key save, stopping a two-on-one while four-on-four to keep the deficit at one but the Fuel later added another tally into an empty net to secure the 3-1 final score.
Join the Bison for a Sunday Family Fun Day when the team celebrates Hockey is for Everyone with Rivian on January 24! Kids will receive a free meal coupon and fans can skate with Bison players after the game!
Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2026
- Utah Runs Past Rush Again - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Earn a Point in OT Loss - Allen Americans
- Pearson's OT Goal Lifts Steelheads to 6-5 Win over Americans - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Earn 6-2 Saturday Night Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Powerplay Strikes Again in Loss to Fuel - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Defeat Bison, 3-1, on Saturday Night - Indy Fuel
- Oilers' One-Goal Comeback Spoiled by Shutout Performance by Wichita's Roddy Ross - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Freeze Admirals Winning Streak with 6-5 Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- Shane Saves 37 in Royals Debut, Royals Split Series with Nailers, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Fall in Hard-Fought Overtime Contest to Mavericks 4-3 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Heartlanders Score Five Unanswered to Rip Icemen, 5-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Win Second Straight in Overtime, Beat Everblades 2-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina Stings Florida in 2-1 OT Loss - Florida Everblades
- Lions Slowed by the Mariners: Series Now Tied - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Bounce Back with 7-1 Rout of Lions - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Defense Prevails, Best Walleye in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- 'Clones Collect 11,164 Teddy Bears, Fall to Komets on Saturday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Drop Saturday Afternoon Game 2-1 in Overtime to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Reading Gains Weekend Split in Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Double up Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Thunder Down Gargoyles 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Tomorrow's Adirondack Thunder Away Game in Greensboro Postponed - Adirondack Thunder
- From 5,000 Acres to Our Sheet of Ice: Meet Briley Wood, the Rush's Farm Boy - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Henri Schreifels - Utah Grizzlies
- Forward Simon Pinard Returned on Loan by Hershey to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: January 24, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Canucks (NHL & AHL) Assign Forwards Josh Bloom & Jackson Kunz to K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Blades Seek Quick Reset Agianst South Carolina - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Win Big to Open Affiliation Weekend - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Waugh Signs PTO with AHL's Hershey Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen (Lizards Kings) Score Three Goals in the Third to Earn 4-2 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bloomington Bison Stories
- Powerplay Strikes Again in Loss to Fuel
- Bison Fall to Cyclones
- Bison Sign Forward Tanner Schachle
- McKay, Bison Shut out Walleye
- Bison Drop Close Game to Komets