Lions Slowed by the Mariners: Series Now Tied

Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) will need to quickly put Saturday night's game behind them if they hope to win their series against the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins). The Lions suffered a 7-1 loss at Cross Insurance Arena.

The home team set the tone early. Brooklyn Kalmikov converted a pass from Linus Hemstrom and beat the goaltender with a precise shot to open the scoring. Later in the first period, Andrew Nielsen doubled the lead with his seventh goal of the season. In the final seconds of the opening frame, Joël Teasdale broke in alone, but goaltender Brad Arvanitis stood tall, allowing the Mariners to head to the locker room with a two-goal advantage.

The Lions struck early in the second period. After a flurry of shots that unsettled the opposing goaltender, Cédric Desruisseux fed Jacob Paquette, who scored his second goal of the campaign. Egor Goriunov also picked up an assist on the play.

Moments later, the Lions were assessed a penalty, and Jacob Hudson capitalized to restore the Mariners' two-goal lead. Late in the middle frame, forward Xander Lampa added to the lead by beating goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau, making it a three-goal game after 40 minutes.

A goal by Jacob Perreault, along with two tallies from Linus Hemstrom, sealed the outcome and handed the Lions their most lopsided loss of the season.

The decisive game of the series between the two rivals will take place on Sunday, January 25, at 1:00 p.m., once again in Maine. The Lions will then return to the Colisée Vidéotron on Wednesday, January 28, to host the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils) for Student Night. Fourteen-ounce draft beers will be available for $5, while hot dogs will be offered at $2.

To purchase tickets, visit lions3r.com or contact a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.