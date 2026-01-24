Canucks (NHL & AHL) Assign Forwards Josh Bloom & Jackson Kunz to K-Wings

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Saturday that the Vancouver Canucks (NHL) have loaned forward Josh Bloom to Kalamazoo and the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have loaned rookie forward Jackson Kunz to the team.

Bloom, 22, is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound, Oakville, ON native who notched 39 points (20g-19a) in 43 games for Kalamazoo in 2024-25 with one assist in two games for Abbotsford (AHL) last season. This season, Bloom has scored one goal in 17 games played for the Canucks.

Bloom recorded three assists between the K-Wings and Canucks, before joining Saginaw (OHL), leading them to a CHL Memorial Cup win in 2023-24. The third-year pro was originally drafted by Buffalo (NHL) in the third round (No. 95 overall) before being traded to the Vancouver organization on February 27, 2023.

Kunz, 23, is a 6-foot 3-inch, 227-pound, Grand Forks, ND native in his rookie season out of the University of North Dakota (NCAA | 2021-25). The forward played in 128 games for North Dakota (24g-21a) and was named alternate captain during his senior season.

The left-shot was drafted in the fourth round (No. 113) of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks.

Next up, Kalamazoo returns home to take on the Toledo Walleye at 4:30 p.m EST on Saturday, January 24, at Wings Event Center.

