K-Wings Fall in Motley Zoo Matchup to Walleye, Friday
Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (16-17-2-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, were stymied on Motley Zoo Night versus the Toledo Walleye (24-8-3-3), falling 5-1 on Friday at Wings Event Center.
Unfortunately, Toledo erupted for three consecutive goals, as the Walleye scored two in the first at the 11:08 and 17:19 marks, and then tacked on another 5:12 into the third period.
Quinn Preston (12) answered on the power play with a tipped shot goal at the 5:12 mark of the third frame. On the play, Zach Okabe (18) sent a left dot pass to Jayden Lee (13), who launched a bomb from just inside the blue line, finding Preston's stick to spoil the shutout.
The Walleye then scored two more goals, one even strength at the 4:21 mark and an empty-netter at the 18:52 mark.
Ty Young (7-3-0-0) turned aside 33 of 37 shots in the contest. The K-Wings also went 1-for-3 on the power play and took no penalties in the contest.
Next up, the K-Wings head to Toledo for a 7:15 p.m. EST puck drop at Huntington Center.
Kalamazoo then returns home for Hockey with the Heelers, presented by Parker Aerospace, on Sunday, February 1, at 3 p.m.! Enjoy a FREE character appearance by Bluey & Bingo! Meet them, take photos, enjoy face painting, play Bluey-themed intermission games, and show off your keepie-uppie skills in the stands. Perfect for families - laugh, play, and cheer the K-Wings with the Heelers!
