Wolves Loan Forward Blake Biondi to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that forward Blake Biondi has been loaned to Greensboro by the Chicago Wolves and will join the team on the road in Reading, PA.

Biondi, a right-shot forward, was selected 109th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound center brings a strong two-way presence and offensive touch, having appeared in 30 games with the Wolves since turning pro last spring. Biondi featured in the Carolina Hurricanes roster during the 2025 NHL Rookie Prospect Tournament.

The Duluth, MN native turned professional following a productive collegiate career, spending four seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth before completing his NCAA eligibility with a graduate season at the University of Notre Dame. In 38 games with the Fighting Irish during the 2024-25 campaign, Biondi recorded 27 points on 12 goals and 15 assists, serving as a key contributor in all situations.

Biondi developed through the Minnesota high school ranks and the USHL before establishing himself as a reliable scorer at the NCAA level. Known for his competitiveness, net-front presence, and hockey sense, he adds versatility and experience to Greensboro's forward group.

The Gargoyles travel to Reading to close out the month of January with two games against the Royals.







