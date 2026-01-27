Gargoyles Weekly Update: January 12, 2026

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, celebrated Affiliation Weekend with Stormy and the Canes Crew bringing the noise to the First Horizon Coliseum as the team hosted the Adirondack Thunder.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

The Gargoyles returned to home ice for the first time in three weeks on Friday, January 23 for their first meeting with the Thunder. Nearly 7,000 fans packed in to kick off Affiliation Weekend celebrating Hockey in the Carolinas. The team opened up the weekend with a 5-2, high flying offensive win.

Logan Nelson kicked off the highlights with a power play goal 5:06 into the game. After the Thunder tied the contest later in the first, Nelson scored 95 seconds into the second period. Greensboro's special teams were on display with Zach Faremouth scoring a shorthanded goal then Greg Smith scoring on the power play closing the second period with a 4-1 lead. Adirondack scored quickly in the third, but the Gargoyles held on as Deni Goure nailed an empty net goal to finish a four point night and seal the 5-2 victory.

Adirondack bounced back on Saturday evening the series with a 4-1 win. After the Thunder scored first, Nelson tied the game with his third goal of the weekend. Adirondack would score twice on the power play in the second period, and again in the third three seconds after their sixth power play chance expired. Ruslan Khazheyev finished with 41 saves in the loss.

Due to the winter storm, Sunday's rubber match was postponed. The game will now be played on Thursday, February 5 against the Reading Royals at the First Horizon Coliseum. Greensboro will face Adirondack three more times in February, travelling to Glens Falls, NY Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 20-22.

ON DECK

This week, the Gargoyles finish the month on the road for two games against the Reading Royals. In five matchups against the Royals, the Gargoyles are 1-3-1. Two weeks ago, Tyler Weiss recorded the first hat trick in Gargoyles franchise history in the team's 4-1 win.

With an assist Friday, Weiss leads the active roster in goals and points (10G-10A-20P), one point behind Ethan Leyh for the franchise's point lead. Weiss has scored five goals in five games against the Royals. Jordan Biro scored his first career goal in the last series in Reading. The rookie followed that accomplishment by adding goals in back-to-back games. The Gargoyles are eighth in the North, 17 points out of the playoff chase.

The Royals rank second in the North Division in the North Division and are fifth in the Eastern Conference with 44 points. They are 20-16-4 this season led by Carson Golder's 26 points (13G-13A) in 34 games. Brandon Saigeon (11G-12A), Ben Meehan (8G-15A), and Hunter Johannes (4G-15A) each have 23 points. Meehan leads the team in assists. Kieth Petruzzelli has played in net four of the five games against the Gargoyles. Pettruzzelli leads the goaltending with nine wins in 22 games played this season. He boasts a 2.40 goals against average and a .920 save percentage.

Although the Royals have a better record, the Gargoyles hold a special teams advantage over their North Division opponents. After scoring twice on the power play last weekend, the Gargoyles are 27th in the ECHL at 14.4 percent on the season. That is one better than the 28th ranked Royals power play converting at 13.3 percent. Greensboro has a top five penalty kill, stopping 84.5 percent of opposing chances. The Royals rank 12th on the kill at 83.2 percent.

The Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum Tuesday, February 3 hosting their first Kid's Day game against the Atlanta Gladiators. Schools from across Guilford County and beyond will join the Gargoyles for a field trip to the 10:30am morning puck drop.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Deni Goure recorded a four point night on Friday with one goal and three assists. Goure's career high night also marks the most points in a single game by one player in the franchise's early history. With an assist on Saturday, Goure has extended a three game point streak.

Captain Logan Nelson scored three goals over the weekend against Adirondack. The Captain has five points (4G-1A) in the past four games and eight points (6G-2A) in eight games since returning to the lineup from injury.

Bryce Montgomery played in his 100th career ECHL game on Saturday. After starting the season playing 22 games with the Chicago Wolves, Montgomery has appeared in 7 games as a Gargoyle picking up a pair of assists.

Khazheyev set a new career high in Saturday's loss making 41 saves. That mark also sets a new franchise record as the most saves by a Gargoyles goaltender during the Inaugural season, passing his previous best of 39 saves on November 25th in a 4-1 win at Jacksonville.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- ARTYOM BORSHYOV

Greensboro Gargoyles defenseman Artyom Borshyov leads the blue line with 13 points. The rookie has appeared in all 36 games to open the Gargoyles inaugural season and has been touted by the coaching staff as one of the team's most reliable shut down defenseman. Get to know the 25 year old from Vitebsk, Belarus.

Borshyov moved to the United States as a teenager, leaving his family in Belarus to chase his dreams of playing professional hockey. Borshyov chased the college hockey route thanks to a family background valuing education. After two seasons split between the NCDC and USHL, he committed to play Division I at Lake Superior State. Borshyov was awarded the Captaincy for his senior year during the 2023-24 season, finishing his four-year undergraduate degree with 117 career games. He transferred to Lindenwood University for a fifth year in college, where he played alongside Gargoyles teammate David Gagnon while attaining a masters degree. He ended his NCAA career with 18 points (5G-13A) in 149 career games.

Borshyov signed pro out of Lindenwood with Scott Burt and the Rapid City Rush where he played his first 15 career professional games to close out the 2024-25 season. This summer, he followed Burt to Greensboro, signing an ECHL contract with the Gargoyles for their inaugural season.

ROSTER TRANSACTIONS

On Sunday, January 18, the Gargoyles traded for forward Tian Rask from the Wichita Thunder. Rask made his Gargoyles debut in Friday night's win, totaling 7 penalty minutes and drawing two penalties that resulted in power play goals.

On Tuesday, January 20, Tyler Weiss was recalled to the AHL by the Chicago Wolves. Weiss made his AHL debut against the Cleveland Monsters on Thursday, January 22. He was reassigned on Friday, January 23 and joined the Gargoyles for their Affiliation Weekend games.

David Gagnon and Ethan Leyh remain with the AHL club. Leyh was called up on January 7, Gagnon was recalled on January 9.

