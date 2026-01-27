Forward Ryan Hofer Re-Assigned to Hershey

Published on January 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that forward Ryan Hofer has been re-assigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey.

Hofer has played in 27 games for South Carolina this season after he was re-assigned to the club on October 14, 2025. Across the 27 games, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native has one goal and six assists while logging 50 penalty minutes. The 23-year-old also has appeared in one game with Hershey this season.

The 6-foot-4, 192 pound forward spent a majority of last season with South Carolina skating in 52 games for the Stingrays, striking for 26 points (12g, 14a) and accruing 100 penalty minutes. In his ECHL career, Hofer has played in 79 games, tallying 33 points (13g, 20a).

Drafted by the Capitals in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Hofer broke into professional hockey with Hershey during the 2023-24 season, playing in 40 games with the Bears during his rookie season. In his AHL career, the forward has played in 46 games, totaling eight points (4g, 4a).

____

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 30, against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:05 p.m. for Video Game Night.







ECHL Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.