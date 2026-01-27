Perch Profiles: Artyom Borshyov

Published on January 27, 2026

Greensboro Gargoyles







Greensboro Gargoyles defenseman Artyom Borshyov leads the blue line with 13 points. The rookie has appeared in all 36 games to open the Gargoyles inaugural season and has been touted by the coaching staff as one of the team's most reliable shut down defenseman. Get to know the 25 year old from Vitebsk, Belarus.

Borshyov moved to the United States as a teenager, leaving his family in Belarus to chase his dreams of playing professional hockey. Borshyov chased the college hockey route thanks to a family background valuing education. After two seasons split between the NCDC and USHL, he committed to play Division I at Lake Superior State. Borshyov was awarded the Captaincy for his senior year during the 2023-24 season, finishing his four-year undergraduate degree with 117 career games. He transferred to Lindenwood University for a fifth year in college, where he played alongside Gargoyles teammate David Gagnon while attaining his MBA with an emphasis in Finance. He ended his NCAA career with 18 points (5G-13A) in 149 career games.

Borshyov signed pro out of Lindenwood with Scott Burt and the Rapid City Rush where he played his first 15 career professional games to close out the 2024-25 season. This summer, he followed Burt to Greensboro, signing an ECHL contract with the Gargoyles for their inaugural season.

FUN FACTS

Birthday: August 22, 2000

Nickname: Soup (Borscht is a sour soup from Eastern Europe, most famously the vibrant red beet soup from Ukraine, made with a meat or vegetable broth and root vegetables like beets, cabbage, and potatoes, often served with a dollop of sour cream and dill)

Favorite Sports Team: Manchester United

If You Weren't A Hockey Player? Soccer

Collections: Hockey cards

Hobbies Away From the Rink: Learning to play golf

Famous Friends: Grew up 5 minutes from and played youth hockey with Alexei Protas (Washington Capitals) and his brother.

Zodiac Sign: Leo







