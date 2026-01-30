Tuesday Game Moved to 7PM
Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the start of Tuesday's 10:30 a.m. Kid's Day Game against the Atlanta Gladiators has been postponed to a 7 p.m. puck drop.
Due to the winter storm expected to hit the Carolinas on Saturday night, and the expectation for school closures early in the week, the morning game on February 3 will be played in the evening to allow fans and families to attend in the evening. Tickets and more information regarding Tuesday night are available at gargoyleshockey.com.
The Gargoyles will begin a five game home stand on Tuesday. The updated upcoming schedule is as follows:
RESCHEULED
7 PM Tuesday, February 3 vs Atlanta: Puck drop moved from 10:30 AM to 7 PM
7PM Thursday, February 5 vs Reading Royals: Rescheduled from Sunday, January 25 vs Adirondack
MARGARITAVILLE WEEKEND
7 PM Friday, February 6 vs Reading Royals
7 PM Saturday, February 7 vs Reading Royals
VALENTINE'S NIGHT GAME
7 PM Friday, February 13 vs Norfolk
