Grizzlies Gameday: January 30, 2026 - Greenville at Utah

Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-16-4, 36 points, .500 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (15-22-3, 33 points, .413 point %)

Date: January 30, 2026 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14324279-2026-greenville-swamp-rabbits-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: January 31, 2026, Greenville at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Friday's Matchup

It's the second of a three-game series between Greenville and Utah. It's the third time they have met this season. Utah won 3-1 on opening night, October 17, 2025 and lost 3-1 on January 28. Utah is 3-1 all-time vs Greenville. It's the Swamp Rabbits first ever trip to the state of Utah. Watch out for Reed Lebster, who has 11 goals in his last 17 games. Tyler Gratton has 6 points (3g, 3a) in his last 4 games. Utah is 6 for 14 on the power play over their last 4 games.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Reed Lebster is tied for second in the league with 21 goals. Danny Dzhaniyev leads the league with 167 shots on goal. Dzhaniyev has 33 points, ranking second among league rookies (13 goals, 20 assists). Dzhaniyev is 3rd among rookies with 11 power play points and fourth with 20 assists. Aiden Hansen-Bukata is 5th among rookies with 19 assists and is tied for second among first year pros with 10 power play assists.

Games This Week

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - Greenville 3 Utah 1 - Robbie Stucker scored a power play goal 2:36 into the second period. Luc Salem and John Gelatt each had 1 assist. Dante Sheriff had 1 goal and 1 assist for Greenville. Utah outshot Greenville 25 to 22. Utah was 1 for 1 on the power play and 1 for 1 on the penalty kill.

Friday - Greenville at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Saturday, January 31, 2026 - Greenville at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Guns N Hoses Night.

Games Next Week

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm. Tahoe Blue Event Center.

Friday, February 6, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm. Tahoe Blue Event Center.

Saturday, February 7, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm. Tahoe Blue Event Center.

All Times Mountain.

Team Notes

Utah has scored 15 goals over their last 4 games. Utah has a third period goal in 18 of their last 23 games. They have 29 third period goals in the last 23 games. There are four players who have appeared in all 40 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster. Utah is 6th in shots per game at 32.83. Utah is 11-7-1 when scoring first and 10-0-2 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 12-11-2 on the road this season. Utah is 13-2-3 when leading or tied after 2 periods. Utah is 14-6-1 when scoring 3 or more goals. The Grizzlies have used 45 players this season.

Utah scored 6 goals in the third period at Tulsa on December 21. That's the most Utah has scored in the third period of a game in team history. Utah has shutouts from 3 different goaltenders (Dylan Wells, Kyle Keyser, Kasimir Kaskisuo). 5 different Grizzlies goaltenders have registered a win this season. Ten Grizzlies skaters have scored their first professional goals this season.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 15-22-3

Home record: 3-11-1

Road record: 12-11-2

Win percentage: .413

Standings Points: 33

Last 10: 2-8

Streak: 0-2

Goals per game: 3.05 (Tied 12th) Goals for: 122

Goals against per game: 3.68 (28th) Goals Against: 147

Shots per game: 32.83 (6th) Total Shots: 1313

Shots against per game: 31.10 (20th) Total Shots: 1244

Power Play: 29 for 141- 20.6 % (5th)

Penalty Kill: 96 for 122 - 78.7 % (23rd)

Penalty Minutes: 369. 9.23 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5.

Record When Scoring First: 11-7-1.

Opponent Scores First: 4-15-2.

Record in One Goal Games: 4-4-3

Games Decided Past Regulation: 1-0-3

Attendance per game: 3,988.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (21)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (20)

Points: Dzhaniyev/Lebster (33)

Plus/Minus: Stepan Timofeyev (+2)

PIM: Rilen Kovacevic (37)

Power Play Points: Dzhaniyev/Tyler Gratton (11)

Power Play Goals: Gratton/Lebster (5)

Power Play Assists: Hansen-Bukata/Dzhaniyev (10)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (167)

Shooting Percentage: Reed Lebster (16.2 %) - Minimum 50 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (4)

Wins: Dylan Wells (7)

Save %: Keyser (.910)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (2.46)

Shutouts: Kaskisuo, Keyser, Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Robbie Stucker (1)

Assists: John Gelatt, Mike Gelatt, Luc Salem (1)

Points (2 or more): Stucker (2)







