Haskins Tallies Three Points, Royals Command Gargoyles, 5-2

Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (21-16-4-0, 46 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Greensboro Gargoyles (10-21-5-1, 26 PTS), 5-2, at Santander Arena on Friday, January 30th.

Goaltender Yaniv Perets (8-6-1-0) earned the win in goal with 33 saves on 35 shots faced while Gargoyles' netminder Nikita Quapp (3-8-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 25 saves on 30 shots faced.

The Royals took a 2-1 lead into the second period after Amadeo Mastrangeli (1) at 6:02 and Jeremy Michel (7) at 18:23 scored for Reading around a Graeme McCrory (1) goal for Greensboro at 7:36.

Reading preserved their two-goal, 4-2, after 40 minutes with goals from Ben Meehan (5) at 7:22 and Alec Butcher (8) at 19:03 following a goal from Blake Biondi (1) at 1:53. With an assist on all three Reading goals, Kyle Haskins matched his single-game career-high three points.

Zach Bannister (1) extended the Royals' lead to three, 5-2, while Perets stopped all 12 shots faced in the third period to secure the Reading victory, their fifth in six games against Greensboro this season (5-1-0-0).

With the win, the Royals have won 11 of their last 14 home games with a point in 12 of their last 14 games at home (11-2-1).

The Royals conclude a two-game home series against Greensboro on Saturday, January 31st at 7:00 p.m.

