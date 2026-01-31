Americans Beat Rapid City on Top Gun Night
Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas, Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, opened a three-game weekend series against the Rapid City Rush on Friday night at CUTX Event Center, and it was the Americans coming out on top 5-4.
Harrison Blaisdell (12), Jake Chiasson (1), Danny Katic (19), Hank Crone (11), and Ty Prefontaine were the goal scorers for the Americans. Prefontaine with his first game winning goal of the season.
Marco Costantini made the start between the pipes and picked up the victory for the Americans. His fourth win in a row.
The Americans went 1-for-5 on the power play holding Rapid City without a power play goal. The Rush went 0-f0r-4 with the man advantage.
The Americans outshot Rapid City 42-29. Colton Hargrove led the Americans in shots on net with six.
The middle game of the weekend series is on Saturday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:10 PM CST. It's Skate with the Players Night Postgame.
Sunday afternoon is Bluey Day in North Texas, with a special appearance by Bluey and Bingo. Call 972-912-1000 for seats!
Three Stars:
1. ALN - H. Crone
2. ALN - J. Chiasson
3. ALN - C. Hargrove
They Said it:
Colton Hargrove: "Everybody contributed tonight and made a difference. Both of our new players fit right into what we're trying to do here."
Danny Katic: "We had to work hard in front of their net to score on him. He played well but we were able to make some plays happen later in the game."
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans on game night
(Griffyn Klemm Inside the Rink)
