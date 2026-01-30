Lions Add Bite to the Offense with the Signing of Mathias Laferrière

The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) are proud to announce the signing of Quebec-born forward Mathias Laferrière on Thursday, an acquisition that directly addresses the team's offensive needs.

A native of Montreal, Laferrière brings significant professional experience to the Lions, highlighted by 229 games played in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Developed in the QMJHL with Blainville-Boisbriand and Cape Breton, the 6-foot-2 forward was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 2018 before continuing his development with the Springfield Thunderbirds. He also appeared in three games with the Worcester Railers of the ECHL (New York Islanders affiliate) during his first professional season.

During the 2024-2025 campaign, the right-handed shooter also suited up for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL. In total, Laferrière has recorded 78 points in the AHL.

More recently, he added another dimension to his game during a stint in Europe, playing 30 games in Slovakia and collecting 15 points-an experience that helped broaden his offensive skill set.

At 25 years old, Laferrière arrives in Trois-Rivières with a clear objective: to make an immediate impact. His offensive instincts, maturity, and understanding of the professional game add valuable depth to the Lions' attack.

The Trois-Rivières Lions are currently on the road in Norfolk, Virginia, where they will face the Norfolk Admirals, affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Lions will return home to the Colisée Vidéotron on February 6 at 7 p.m. The following day, Saturday, February 7 at 3 p.m., the arena will plunge into a galaxy far, far away during Star Wars Theme Night.

