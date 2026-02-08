Captain Morgan Adams-Moisan Wins It in Overtime

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







With the Force on their side, the Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) earned a 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday afternoon during the Star Wars Theme Game presented by Subaru Trois-Rivières at Colisée Vidéotron, defeating the Worcester Railers.

In a mostly defensive matchup, both teams generated few scoring chances early on. However, following a misplay by goaltender Parker Gahagen, the puck popped loose in the slot, allowing Anthony Beauregard to bury it for his ninth goal of the season. Israel Mianscum and Jacob Dion picked up the assists on the play.

No goals were scored in the second period, but the Railers struck quickly in the third, scoring two goals in under a minute to take their first lead of the game. Anthony Callin and Ryan Miotto found the back of the net for Worcester.

With less than four minutes remaining in regulation, Egor Goriunov tied the game by scoring his second goal of the season. Jacob Paquette and Darick Louis-Jean earned the assists, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, Lions captain Morgan Adams-Moisan led the way by netting the game-winning goal. Stationed in front of the net, he redirected a shot from Darick Louis-Jean to seal the victory. Joe Dunlap also recorded an assist on the play. For the La Tuque native, it marked his third goal in his last two games.

Between the pipes for the Lions, William Lavallière delivered a strong performance, stopping 23 of 25 shots. The Montreal native was named the game's third star. At the other end of the ice, Parker Gahagen faced heavy pressure, turning aside 36 of 39 shots from Trois-Rivières.

The Trois-Rivières Lions will hit the road next weekend to face the Worcester Railers once again in a three-game series. The team will return to Colisée Vidéotron on Friday, February 20, for the Country Theme Game.

