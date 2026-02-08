Walleye Win Late Thriller in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Fort Wayne Komets by a score of 5-4 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum tonight, extending their lead in the Central Division. Tanner Dickinson recorded two goals, Tanner Kelly had a goal and an assist, and Johnny Waldron had his third point of the weekend with an assist on Dickinson's game-winning goal.

How it Happened:

Just 54 seconds into the game, Sam Craggs took a hooking call to put Fort Wayne on their first power play of the day, killing it off while only allowing one shot on goal. The Walleye struck first on the scoreboard as Colby Ambrosio recorded his 9th goal of the season 4:56 into the first period. Colin Swoyer and Jordan Ernst got the assists on the goal that put the Walleye up 1-0.

Nate Roy buried a wrap-around attempt by Tanner Kelly less than two minutes later, Roy's 8th goal of the season. Kelly and Dylan Moulton got the assists on the goal. Tanner Kelly scored himself on a breakaway 11 seconds later, his 14th goal of the season, putting Toledo up 3-0 early and ending Samuel Jonsson's night, who saw Nathaniel Day come in to replace him. Jacques Bouquot and Conlan Keenan got the assists on Kelly's goal.

Trevor Janicke got the Komets on the board at the 13:37 mark of the first period, making the score 3-1 late in the first period. Toledo got their first power play chance of the night as Jalen Smereck was sent to the box on a cross-checking minor. Tanner Dickinson cashed in quickly, scoring his 15th goal of the season on the power play at the 16:25 mark of the first period. Assists on the goal came from Riley McCourt and Mitch Lewandowski.

Colin Swoyer took a slashing penalty, giving the Komets another power play chance. Jalen Smereck scored on that power play, making it a 4-2 hockey game at the 18:21 mark of the first.

Jalen Smereck took his second penalty of the night, another cross-checking minor, 2:37 into the second period to put the Walleye on the power play again, which was killed off this time by the Komets. Fort Wayne took another penalty, their third penalty of the game. This time, it was against Matt Copponi for a roughing call at the 7:46 mark of the second period, again killed off by Fort Wayne.

The Komets notched their third goal late in the second period as Blake Murray scored his 15th goal of the season at the 15:22 mark of the third period, bringing Fort Wayne within one goal in a 4-3 game.

Will MacKinnon took a cross-checking minor of his own in front of the Fort Wayne net, putting the Komets on the power play for their third chance of the night at the 17:19 mark of the second period. The power play was cut short though, as Will Hillman was tripped up by Jalen Smereck, drawing a tripping minor at the 18:30 mark of the second and going 4-on-4 for the final 50 seconds of the penalty to MacKinnon. The Walleye had 30 seconds to go on their power play heading into the third period.

Will Hillman took the first penalty of the third period, a high-sticking minor, just under two minutes after Smereck's penalty expired, putting Fort Wayne on the power play again. Toledo killed off, their third kill of the night.

Tanner Dickinson and Nick Deakin-Poot each took roughing penalties at the 8:24 mark of the third period after exchanging pleasantries, going 4-on-4 for the following two minutes. Louka Henault took a hooking call with 49 seconds to go on the 4-on-4, putting Toledo on a crucial 4-on-3 advantage for the remainder of the roughing penalties. No scoring came of any of the penalties.

Tanner Dickinson scored his second goal of the night and his 16th of the season to give the Walleye some insurance late with 7:09 to go in the third period. Johnny Waldron got an assist on the goal that put the Walleye up 5-3 over the Komets.

Fort Wayne pulled Nathaniel Day in favor of the extra attacker with about 2:15 to go in regulation, giving them the 6-on-5 advantage. Kirill Tyutyayev pulled the Komets within one with his 12th goal of the season with 1:59 to go. Day was pulled again with 1:45 to go as Fort Wayne looked to tie the game.

Despite sustained offensive pressure from the Komets, the Walleye were able to clear the zone after a face-off with 26 seconds left and held on for the 5-4 win. The power play went 1-for-5 on the night, while holding Fort Wayne to only one power-play goal. Fort Wayne outshot Toledo 36-33 in the contest.

Three Stars:

1 - F Tanner Dickinson, TOL (2 G, GWG)

2 - F Kirill Tyutyayev, FW (1 G, 1 A)

3 - F Blake Murray, FW (1 G, 1 A)

What's Next:

The Walleye return to action with another game in Cincinnati next Friday, their 7th meeting this year at the Heritage Bank Center against the Cyclones. Despite dropping their last meeting against Cincinnati in regulation, Toledo holds a 5-0-1-0 record over Cincinnati on the road and a 7-1-1-0 over the in-state division rival overall. Puck drop for the Friday night matchup on February 13th is set for 7:35 PM.







