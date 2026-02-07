Waugh Returned to Savannah from Hershey PTO

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that defenseman Phip Waugh has been returned to Savannah from his professional tryout (PTO) with the AHL's Hershey Bears.

Waugh, 26, is in his third professional season and has appeared in 70 career professional games, including 17 at the AHL level with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Abbotsford and Hershey. The McLean, Virginia native is in his first season with the Ghost Pirates, skating in seven games and recording two goals and two assists. He has not appeared in a game for Savannah since November 8.

Prior to turning professional, Waugh played three collegiate seasons at Mercyhurst University, totaling 11 goals and eight assists in 76 games.

Waugh, 26, is in his third professional season and has appeared in 70 career professional games, including 17 at the AHL level with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Abbotsford and Hershey. The McLean, Virginia native is in his first season with the Ghost Pirates, skating in seven games and recording two goals and two assists. He has not appeared in a game for Savannah since November 8.







