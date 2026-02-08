Nailers Pummel Cyclones, 6-0, on Penguins Night

Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers' Daniel Laatsch and Cincinnati Cyclones' Marko Sikic in action

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers welcomed a crowd of 3,946 fans to Pittsburgh Penguins Night at WesBanco Arena on Saturday, and just about all of them left with smiles on their faces. After a scoreless first period, Wheeling's offense went off, scoring five times in the middle frame to blow the game open. Six different Nailers ended up scoring goals, and Maxim Pavlenko held the Cincinnati Cyclones off of the scoreboard in a 6-0 triumph.

The first period saw quality scoring chances go in both directions, both goaltenders were ready for the action, as the two sides played to a scoreless deadlock with a 13-10 shots advantage for Cincinnati.

The middle frame was a completely different story, as the Nailers dominated with five goals. The offensive explosion began at the 5:58 mark, when Tristan Thompson delivered a perfect pass to the right edge of the crease for a redirection by Craig Armstrong. Less than a minute later, Logan Pietila thought he had the second goal, but video review determined that the puck hit the crossbar. The real goal number two came 1:42 after the opening marker, when Max Graham scooped up his own rebound and lofted a shot over goaltender Tommy Scarfone. Next on the scoreboard was Daniel Laatsch with the first tally of his pro career. Laatsch made a disgusting move to deke around the defense and goaltender, before sliding the puck inside of the right post. The fourth goal was a strange one. Zach Urdahl's attempt from the left circle beat Scarfone, but play continued for nearly two full minutes before a whistle. The play was reviewed, and the goal was counted. 26 seconds of hockey time later, Brayden Edwards stashed in strike number five, when he wired in a wrist shot from the slot.

Matthew Quercia completed the scoring in the 6-0 rout for Wheeling at the 7:57 mark of the third period, when he slid a shot inside of the left post from along the right side of the goal line.

Maxim Pavlenko earned his fourth shutout of the season for the Nailers, as he rejected all 31 shots he faced. Tommy Scarfone took the loss for Cincinnati, as he allowed six goals on 36 shots.

The Nailers, Augusta Levy Learning Center, and Easterseals would like to invite everyone to the fifth annual Inclusion on Ice event, taking place from 1-4 on Sunday afternoon at Wheeling Park Ice Rink. Wheeling's next game will be on the road against the Indy Fuel on Wednesday at 7:00. That will be followed by three straight home games next weekend, and all three will be played against the Reading Royals. Friday's 7:10 tilt will be a Frosty Friday, and Sunday's 4:10 contest will be followed by a skate with odd-numbered players, but the highlight of the weekend will be Country Night on Saturday at 7:10. Loop Rawlins from season nine of America's Got Talent will be performing during both intermissions. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

