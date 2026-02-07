Roche Claimed on Waivers from South Carolina

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that defenseman Billy Roche has been claimed on waivers from the South Carolina Stingrays and will return to Greensboro.

Roche heads back to the Gate City after appearing in three games with the Stingrays following his recent trade. The 28-year-old originally signed with the Gargoyles on December 29 and made his ECHL debut in the team's first game of the New Year. He skated in six games with Greensboro during the month of January after joining the club on a preseason PTO. Roche will join the team tonight as they close their weekend series against the Reading Royals.

Roche heads back to the Gate City after appearing in three games with the Stingrays following his recent trade. The 28-year-old originally signed with the Gargoyles on December 29 and made his ECHL debut in the team's first game of the New Year. He skated in six games with Greensboro during the month of January after joining the club on a preseason PTO. Roche will join the team tonight as they close their weekend series against the Reading Royals.







