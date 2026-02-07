Roche Claimed on Waivers from South Carolina
Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that defenseman Billy Roche has been claimed on waivers from the South Carolina Stingrays and will return to Greensboro.
Roche heads back to the Gate City after appearing in three games with the Stingrays following his recent trade. The 28-year-old originally signed with the Gargoyles on December 29 and made his ECHL debut in the team's first game of the New Year. He skated in six games with Greensboro during the month of January after joining the club on a preseason PTO. Roche will join the team tonight as they close their weekend series against the Reading Royals.
The Gargoyles finish Margaritaville Weekend with a chance to win the weekend against the Royals after splitting the first two games. After Saturday night's 7 PM contest, the team will auction their specialty Margaritaville jerseys. Then, the team closes out their five-game home stand on Friday, February 13 with their Valentine's Game against the Norfolk Admirals. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from February 7, 2026
- Railers Fall 3-2 in Overtime to Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Roche Claimed on Waivers from South Carolina - Greensboro Gargoyles
- ECHL Transactions - February 7 - ECHL
- Artur Cholach and Jordan Gustafson Return to Knight Monsters - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Joël Teasdale Heads Back to Europe - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 7, 2026 at Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Defenseman Peter Tischke Returns from AHL Rochester - Jacksonville Icemen
- Everblades Looking to Respond in Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Waugh Returned to Savannah from Hershey PTO - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen - Allen Americans
- Spencer Kersten Loaned to Solar Bears; Jon Gillies Released from PTO, Returns to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Icemen Earn a Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss at Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Late Goal Leads Savannah Past Florida 4-2 - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Score Five in Final Five Minutes of Regulation to Defeat Tahoe, 7-4 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Gargoyles Stories
- Roche Claimed on Waivers from South Carolina
- Reading Takes Game 2 in Greensboro, 5-2
- Offensive Explosion Leads Gargoyles 6-2 Win over Reading
- Gargoyles Acquire Lukas Sillinger in Trade with Florida for Patrick Kyte
- Gargoyles Fall to Gladiators in Special Teams Battle