First Period Woes Doom Komets
Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets faced Toledo at the Coliseum on Saturday with first place in the Central Division on the line.
In the first period, Toledo blitzed the Komets, putting up three goals in the first 6:42 of the game, chasing starting Komet goaltender Sam Jonsson after facing eight shots. The Komets got a goal back as Trevor Janicke fired the puck past Toledo goalie Carter Gylander to make it a 3-1 game. The Walleye netted a power-play goal at 16:26 that was quickly followed by a Jalen Smereck tally at 18:21 to send the game to the first intermission 4-2 in favor of the Walleye.
Blake Murray scored the only goal of the second period at 15:22, with assists going to Janicke and Dustyn McFaul to make it a one-goal game.
In the final frame, the Walleye added to the lead with a goal from Tanner Dickinson scored over the glove of Nathan Day at 12:51, to put Toledo up by two, but the Komets did not go away as Kirill Tyutyayev netted his 12th of the season to get the Komets within one with 1:58 remaining. The Komets rally fell short as Gylander turned away the final shots to solidify the 5-4 win for the Walleye.
Nathan Day made 23 saves in relief.
