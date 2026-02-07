Rush Game Notes: February 7, 2026 at Wichita Thunder

Published on February 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(WICHITA, Kan.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, play the rubber game of their three-game series against the Wichita Thunder. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Brett Davis redirected home a power play goal with 53 seconds remaining to give the Rapid City Rush a 3-2 victory over the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday. Ryan Wagner fired a slap pass that bounced off a Thunder stick to the right side of the net. Davis was in the perfect spot to direct it in for the game-winning goal. Two defensemen got the Rush on the board earlier in the game. Rapid City dominated the first 30 minutes, but Wichita struck first in the second period. Just 52 seconds later, Jake Ratzlaff wired home a wrist shot from the right circle to tie the game. Early in the third, Xavier Bernard was sprung out of the penalty box. His low slap shot beat goaltender Roddy Ross on the blocker side. Connor Murphy bounced back with a 29-for-31 performance for his 11th win.

A DOMINANT PERFORMANCE

The Rush were the superior team throughout the whole night, especially in the first two periods, during which Rapid City outshot Wichita, 35-17. The Rush attempted 86 shots and put 43 on goal. 17 of their 18 skaters recorded at least one shot on net.

PPG + GWG

Davis' power play goal was the latest game-winner the Rush have scored in regulation this season. It also continued the upward trend of the Rapid City power play: since January 3rd, the man-advantage is 12-for-54 (22.2%), with a goal eight of the last 14 games.

HE DID WHAT!?

Brett Davis was the man of the night in more ways than one. Not only did he pick up his first GWG of the season and another primary assist in the third period, Davis recorded 11 shots on goal, by far a career best.

THE COST OF TWO POINTS

The Rush were bought in to shot blocking yesterday, and it showed at the end: Chase Pauls took a shot off his knee just as the horn sounded. In total, Rapid City blocked 14 pucks in the win, and needed all 14.

A WIN IN WICHITA

Last night's win was the Rush's first victory at INTRUST Bank Arena since November 19th, 2023, snapping a five-game losing streak inside this building. Connor Murphy made 31 saves in a 7-5 win. A then-rookie named Blake Bennett also played in that contest.

TWO FOR THE DEFENSE

For the second time this season, the Rush picked up a pair of goals from their defensemen, Jake Ratzlaff and Xavier Bernard. They did back on November 28th against Idaho, when Bobby Russell and Étienne Morin both buried in a 6-2 victory.

THREE WITH THE SCRAP

Darian Pilon dropped the gloves for the first time with the Rush when he fought Spencer Blackwell in the second period. It was his first fighting major since March 22nd, 2025.

THE END OF THE LINE

Tonight marks the end of the Rush's six-game, 11-day road trip. It is the rubber match of this series and an opportunity to make it a .500 trip. Don't worry, we'll all be back home in time for the big game.

The Rapid City Rush are back home to battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Valentine's Day Weekend! Join us on Friday, February 13th and Saturday 14th at 7:05 p.m. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.