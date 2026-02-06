Rush Game Notes: February 6, 2026 at Wichita Thunder

Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(WICHITA, Kan.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, eye a bounce-back performance as they play the second game of their three-game series against the Wichita Thunder. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MST on Friday at INTRUST Bank Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Ryan Wagner scored a pair of goals for the Rapid City Rush, but the Wichita Thunder came away victorious, 4-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena on Wednesday. Wagner scored his first goal off a quick centering pass from Ryan Chyzowski in the first period, capping off a lengthy offensive zone possession for Rapid City. He buried his second on a shorthanded breakaway with five minutes remaining in the third. Wichita scored in each period and did not trail throughout the game. All four Thunder goals were scored in transition, with the shooter having an uncontested look on Connor Murphy.

WAGS WITH TWO

Ryan Wagner scored both of the Rush's goals in the series opener, bringing his total to 17 this season, second on the team only behind Ryan Chyzowski. Wednesday was Wagner's first multi-goal game of the season and fifth with Rapid City. The captain has five points (3g+2a) over his last two games and 13 points (4g+9a) over his last eight games.

LIGHTING IT UP IN 2026

A trio of Rush forwards have consistently produced offense since New Year's Day. Blake Bennett has recorded 17 points (8g+9a) in 13 games since January 1st. Ryan Wagner has 18 points (5g+13a), and Brett Davis is right behind with 14 points (7g+7a).

CONNOR MURPHY, LEAGUE LEADER

Not only is goaltender Connor Murphy the league-leader with 811 saves, he owns the most points of any goalie in the ECHL. Murphy picked up his third assist of the season on Wagner's shorthanded goal Wednesday. He needs just 11 more apples to match Grant Fuhr's NHL single-season record.

URGENCY SWITCH

Time and time again, the Rush have shown they can kick their game into another gear when behind in the third period. After a shocking second period that saw Wichita outshoot them 21-6, Rapid City completely flipped the script with a 22-6 shot differential in their favor over the final 20 minutes. The Rush also recorded nine power play shots in the third period.

FACING PUCKS

Wichita has reached at least 30 shots on goal in 13 consecutive games. The Rush have allowed over 30 shots in 29 straight. The last time Rapid City held its opponent to below 30 shots was November 15th in Indy (24), which remains the only time this season the Rush have allowed fewer than 29 shots on net.

TIME TO REGROUP

After another tough loss in a game they had the tools to win, the Rush stayed away from the rink yesterday, instead opting for a full team meal and a mental reset.

The Rapid City Rush are back home to battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Valentine's Day Weekend! Join us on Friday, February 13th and Saturday 14th at 7:05 p.m. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.