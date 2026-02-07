King Extends Multipoint Streak, Cyclones Defeat Walleye 5-3 on Friday Night

Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Toledo Walleye, 5-3, on Friday night at the Huntington Center. A three-point performance from Ben King gave Cincinnati their first regulation road win against Toledo since January 29, 2023.

Cincinnati scored the first two goals of the game in the first period. After a strong push from Toledo, Marko Sikic (4) buried his fourth of the year to make it 1-0, Cincinnati. That was Sikic's first goal since Dec. 17, 2025 when he scored against Greenville on the road.

With just 1:14 to go in the first period, Cincinnati forced a turnover in the Toledo zone and made the Walleye pay. A back door feed from Jordan Kaplan gave Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (12) a tap-in goal to double Cincinnati's lead.

With his goal and assist, Fontaine now has goals and multi-point performances in three of his last four games. In his last four outings, Fontaine has five goals and two assists (seven points) to his credit.

Ben King (12) would make it 3-0 just 2:11 into the second period. He would score on the rebound of his breakaway attempt to strengthen the Cincinnati lead. Toledo potted one in the second period to make it 3-1 heading into the third. Sam Craggs (5) got Toledo's first goal of the game.

King (13) would strike again, scoring 17 seconds into the third period. With his multi-point performance, King has back-to-back three points games and four-straight games with 2+ points. His goal made it 4-1, Cincinnati.

Nick Rhéaume (9) scored off a redirected shot from Ryan Kirwan to give Cincinnati a four-goal lead. The power play goal gave Cincinnati insurance after a push from Toledo. The Walleye would net two to make it a two-goal game, with Johnny Waldron (1, 2) scoring two in his professional debut.

Ken Appleby stood tall, stopping 39/42 against a potent Toledo offense to record his 11th victory of the 2025-26 season. Cincinnati would be outshot 34-8 between the final two periods, but Appleby's efforts led Cincinnati to a road victory against their rival.

Cincinnati will close out their three-game week tomorrow night against the Wheeling Nailers. The road contest is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.