Americans Beat Norfolk Behind a Hargrove Hat Trick
Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas, Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, evened the two-game series against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night with a 5-2 win at CUTX Event Center.
The Americans outscored the Admirals 3-1 in the opening period. Spencer Asuchak opened the scoring with a power play goal, his 11th of the season at the 5:17 mark of the opening frame. Colton Hargrove scored the next two goals for Allen. The first on a deflection off a Sam Sedley shot for goal number 12 on the season. The other on a beautiful fake that had Norfolk goalie Isaac Poulter totally confused. The Americans took a 3-1 lead to the locker room outshooting the Admirals 13-8 in the opening frame.
Neither team scored in the middle period, but things got a little close for comfort in the third as the Admirals cut the lead to a one-goal game 3-2 with 3:53 to go but the Americans responded quickly. Danny Katic followed up on a Jake Chiasson shot by putting the rebound in the net for his 21st goal of the season. Colton Hargrove added an empty net goal with 15 seconds to go to complete the hat trick and give tge Americans a 5-2 win ending their mini skid.
Jackson Parsons made the start in net and stopped 27 0f 29 Norfolk shots. The Americans went 1-for-4 on the power play. Colton Hargrove's Hat Trick was the seventh by an Americans player this season.
The three-game series with Norfolk wraps up on Saturday night at 7:10 PM. Don't miss the 17th annual Police vs. Fire Charity Hockey Game before at 5:00 pm. Doors open at 4:30 PM.
They Said it:
Steve Martinson: " We talked about it before the game about getting off to a good start. How do you get off to a good start? You score the first goal. Asuchak made a nice play in front of the net. The first goal for them should never have counted. It was goalie interference. Their guy came into the crease and bumped into Parsons. That goal shouldn't have counted. As far as Hargroves hat trick goal. I've never seen anything like that before. I know he wanted the hat trick but it sure didn't look like it during that sequence."
" Chase Maxwell: We knew we had to get a couple points here. We knew they were going to play another good defensive game, so we had to get pucks in deep and chip away at them to get a few goals. We were a lot more confident with the puck tonight."
Spencer Asuchak: "Credit to our power play unit tonight. I knew I had to win the draw and get the puck back to Watts (Brayden) or Anania (Andre). Andre put the puck on net, and I was able to put it home on the rebound."
Three Stars:
1. ALN - C. Hargrove
2. ALN - J. Parsons
3. ALN - S. Asuchak
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans' Colton Hargrove
