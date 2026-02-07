Komets Win Big against Heartlanders
Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets faced Iowa in the first of three home games this weekend at the Coliseum and gained a 7-2 win over the Heartlanders to pull within one point of the Central Division lead.
Trevor Janicke scored the only goal in the first period as he collected his own rebound off the pad of Iowa goaltender Riley Mercer for his fifth marker of the season, with assists going to Josh Groll and Blake Murray at 3:16.
In the second period, William Dufour scored his first goal as a Komet at 9:38 on a power play with assists going to Janicke and Austin Magera to give the Komets a 2-0 lead. The Heartlanders got on the board when Luke Mobley lifted the puck over the shoulder of Sam Jonsson at 17:10 to cut the lead back down to one.
The Komets had their biggest offensive output in a period this season with five third-period tallies. The stanza was highlighted with two goals from Anthony Petruzzelli and two from Megera. Josh Groll scored an unassisted goal, and Jalen Smereck was credited with his 200th ECHL assist as Sam Jonsson got the win, making 18 saves.
