Two Goals from Adams-Moisan in Lions' Loss
Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) fell 5-3 to the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils) on Friday during Festive Friday presented by Salon de jeux de Trois-Rivières, despite a two-goal performance from captain Morgan Adams-Moisan.
The Lions applied strong pressure early in the game. On the power play, Adams-Moisan fired a quick shot past Tyler Brennan to open the scoring. Riley Kidney extended his point streak to four games with an assist on the play, along with Cédric Desruisseaux.
After the midway point of the opening period, Matt Salhany tied the game on a counterattack.
A few minutes later, Adams-Moisan, positioned in front of the opposing net, scored his second goal of the night for Ron Choules' squad following a shot from defenseman Jake Gravelle. A native of North Bay, Ontario, Gravelle was playing his first game with the Lions, his first career ECHL contest, and recorded his first point in the league.
In the second period, goals by Conner Hutchison, Patrick Grasso and Ryan Helliwell allowed the Thunder to head to the locker room with a two-goal lead.
In the third period, the Lions' second line put together an excellent offensive sequence, allowing Logan Nijhoff to find the back of the net and cut the deficit. It was his third goal of the season. Riley Kidney and Joe Dunlap picked up the assists.
Late in the game, with the Lions' net empty, Matt Salhany sealed the outcome with an empty-net goal, confirming the Thunder's victory.
The Trois-Rivières Lions will return to action on Saturday, February 7 at 3 p.m., when they host the Worcester Railers (New York Islanders) for the Star Wars Theme Night. The arena will be transported to a galaxy far, far away.
To purchase tickets, visit lions3r.com or contact a sales representative at 819-519-1634, extension 200.
