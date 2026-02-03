One Point to Close out the Lions' Road Trip

The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) earned one point on Tuesday morning in their matchup against the Reading Royals (Philadelphia Flyers) in Pennsylvania.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring in the first period. Stationed behind the net of Keith Petruzzelli, Egor Goriunov spotted Isaac Dufort. The Laval native fired a backhand shot to score his team's first goal, his 10th of the season.

Early in the middle frame, the Royals tied the game on a goal by Hunter Johannes, who beat goaltender Vincent Duplessis. Late in the period, the Pennsylvania squad took the lead when Artem Kulakov fired a shot from the blue line, and Jeremy Michel capitalized on the rebound to score.

The Lions responded quickly just over a minute later. Riley Kidney protected the puck effectively before sending it to Logan Nijhoff, who came in from the left side of the net and surprised the goaltender to tie the game. Both teams then headed to the locker room deadlocked.

No goals were scored in the third period, forcing overtime. Of note, the result allowed the Lions to finish the regular season without a regulation loss against the Royals.

Ben Meehan eventually ended the contest in overtime, giving Reading the victory. The Lions return to Trois-Rivières with three points out of a possible six from this road trip.

The Trois-Rivières Lions will be back at Colisée Vidéotron on Friday, February 6, at 7 p.m. to face the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils). On Saturday, February 7, at 3 p.m., the arena will be transported to a galaxy far, far away for the Star Wars Theme Game.

To purchase tickets, visit lions3r.com or contact a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







