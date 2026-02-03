Marcus Crawford January ECHL Player of the Month

Marcus Crawford has been named the ECHL ¬ËPlayer of the Month for January. He is the first defenseman to receive the honor since Allen's Les Lancaster in May 2021.

Crawford scored three goals, added 18 assists and posted a +16 rating in 13 games in January, helping our team to a 12-1-0 record in the month.

The 28-year-old had at least one point in 12 of his 13 games during the month, including six multi-point games. He had three assists on Jan. 2 against Fort Wayne and Jan. 17 at Utah, while picking up a goal and two assists on Jan. 23 against Tahoe.

The native of Ajax, Ontario, leads ECHL defensemen and ranks second overall in the league, with 52 points in 41 games this season. His 43 assists and +43 rating both lead the league, while his nine goals are tied for second among defensemen.

Crawford has totaled 226 points (48g-178a) in 321 career ECHL games with KC, Toledo, and Orlando. He has skated in eight career American Hockey League games with Grand Rapids and recorded 112 points (13g-99a) in 108 games with Cardiff of the Elite Ice Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Crawford tallied 149 points (23g-126a) in 252 career games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.







