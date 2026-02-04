Gladiators Score Three Power Play Goals in 6-3 Win in Greensboro

Atlanta Gladiators gather following a goal

Greensboro, NC - The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Greensboro Gargoyles 6-3 on Tuesday night at First Horizon Coliseum. Atlanta scored a season-high three goals on the power play in the win, finishing their seven-game road trip with a record of 5-1-1.

The Gladiators made their way to Greensboro for the final game of their season long seven-game road trip on Tuesday. T.J. Semptimphelter started in net for the Gladiators, while Nikita Quapp got the nod in net for the Gargoyles.

Kalan Lind opened the scoring 8:42 into the game with a power play goal from Mike McNamee and Ryan Francis. Surgical passing on the man advantage put Atlanta up 1-0. The Gladiators doubled their lead with Joey Cipollone's 10th goal of the year from Lind and Andrew Jarvis with 3:09 left in the first period to go up 2-0. But just 29 seconds later, Tyler Weiss scored on a 2 on 0 from Logan Nelson to make it a 2-1 game. After one period of play, Atlanta led 2-1 with Greensboro leading in shots 13-7.

In the second period there were five goals combined, with three for Atlanta and two for Greensboro. The Gladiators scored on the power play 45 seconds into the middle frame, with Walther scoring his 17th of the year from Alex Young and Chad Nychuk to go up 3-1. Greensboro responded about two minutes later with a goal from Zach Faremouth to make it a 3-2 game. 6:20 into the period, McNamee fired a floater on goal from the blue line after a failed Gargoyles clearing attempt that made its way past Quapp to restore the Gladiators two goal lead at 4-2. Deni Goure put one in on the power play for the Gargoyles with 6:33 left in the second period to make it 4-3. A double minor to Weiss for high sticking put the Gladiators on the power play to end the second period. At the buzzer, Jack O'Brien pushed in a loose puck that rebounded off the end wall to score with half a second left and give Atlanta a 5-3 lead. Cody Sylvester assisted on the goal recording his 550th pro point. The Gladiators led 5-3 after two periods with the Gargoyles leading the shot count 23-18.

Atlanta was able to control the game in the third period, with the only goal of the final frame being an empty netter from Carson Denomie with 1:52 to go to make it a 6-3 final score. The Gladiators scored a season-high three goals on the power play going 3/4, while going 3/4 on the penalty kill. Semptimphelter stopped 28/31 in the win, while Quapp stopped 17/22 for the Gargoyles. The Gladiators concluded the road trip having earned 11 out of a possible 14 points with a record of 5-1-1 and have improved their overall record to 28-10-1.

The Gladiators return home to host the Florida Everblades on College Night at Gas South Arena on 2/4. Puck drop is set for 7:10 PM EST. Fans can get tickets at atlantagladiators.com.

