Orlando's Lukosevicius Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
Published on February 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jarid Lukosevicius of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 27-Feb. 1.
Lukosevicius scored four goals and added two assists for six points in four games last week.
After being held off the scoresheet in a 2-1 loss to Atlanta on Monday, the 30-year-old recorded three points (2g-1a) in a 5-2 win at Savannah on Friday, tallied a pair of goals in a 3-2 victory over the Ghost Pirates on Saturday and dished out an assist in a 6-1 win against South Carolina on Sunday.
A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Lukosevicius has 22 points (6g-16a) in 44 games with the Solar Bears this season.
Lukosevicius has posted 49 points (21g-28a) in 64 career ECHL games with Orlando and South Carolina while adding 45 points (26g-19a) in 179 career games in the American Hockey League with Belleville, Abbotsford and Grand Rapids. He also has 34 points (15g-19a) in 46 career games in Slovakia.
Prior to turning pro, Lukosevicius recorded 105 points (62g-43a) in 158 career games at the University of Denver.
On behalf of Jarid Lukosevicius, a case of pucks will be donated to an Orlando youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
