Ghost Pirates Earn School-Day Win with 4-1 Victory in Jacksonville

Published on February 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, earned a 4-1 school-day victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday morning at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Savannah struck quickly, opening the scoring just 51 seconds into the game. Riley Hughes forced a turnover and started a 2-on-1 rush before feeding Cristophe Tellier on the left side, who tapped it home to give the Ghost Pirates a 1-0 lead. The opening marker stood as the lone goal of the first period.

The Ghost Pirates doubled their advantage at the 8:39 mark of the second period when Hughes ripped a shot from the right side past the Jacksonville netminder. Nicholas Zabaneh and Chris Lipe picked up the assists on the play.

Savannah extended the lead late in the third period as Liam Walsh tipped a Hughes pass out of midair and into the net with 4:01 remaining to make it 3-0. Tellier recorded the secondary assist.

Jacksonville got on the board with 2:04 left when Nathan Berke tapped in a goal from the top of the crease to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Less than a minute later, the Ghost Pirates sealed the win as Bryce Brodzinski scored an empty-net goal, with Evan Nause earning the assist, to secure the 4-1 final.

Vinnie Purpura earned the win in net for Savannah, stopping 26 of 27 shots. Cameron Rowe turned aside 23 of 26 in the loss for Jacksonville.

The Ghost Pirates return to Enmarket Arena on Thursday for Troop Thursday, presented by VyStar Credit Union, when they host the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







