Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: February 2
Published on February 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, wrapped up a busy three-game weekend featuring Youth Sports Weekend at Enmarket Arena before closing the stretch on the road in Jacksonville.
LAST WEEK'S HAUNTS
Friday, January 30 - vs. Orlando (L, 5-2)
Savannah opened Youth Sports Weekend against the Orlando Solar Bears, but a four-goal first period and strong goaltending lifted Orlando to a 5-2 victory. Liam Walsh and Nicholas Zabaneh scored for the Ghost Pirates in the loss.
Saturday, January 31 - vs. Orlando (L, 3-2)
The Ghost Pirates and Solar Bears met again Saturday afternoon with a 1:00 p.m. puck drop. Orlando scored the game-winning goal with 14.4 seconds remaining to claim a 3-2 win. Cristophe Tellier and Will Riedell found the net for Savannah.
Sunday, February 1 - at Jacksonville (W, 7-0)
Savannah closed the weekend in dominant fashion with a 7-0 shutout of the Jacksonville Icemen. Nick Granowicz recorded a hat trick, while Nicholas Zabaneh scored twice. Connor Gregga and Ryan Sullivan also tallied goals. Tristan Amonte notched two assists for the first two points of his professional career. Vinnie Purpura recorded his second career shutout.
ON THE PLANK
The Ghost Pirates return to Jacksonville for a school-day matchup on Tuesday morning before heading home for a three-game homestand running Thursday through Saturday at Enmarket Arena.
- Tuesday, Feb. 3 - at Jacksonville | 10:30 a.m. ET
- Thursday, Feb. 5 - vs. South Carolina | 7:00 p.m. ET
Troop Thursday presented by VyStar Credit Union
- Friday, Feb. 6 - vs. Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Feb. 7 - vs. Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET
Olympics Night: "Miracle in SAV" - specialty jerseys to be auctioned postgame - presented by Georgia Air National Guard
PLAYER SPOTLIGHT
Nick Granowicz - His three-goal performance Sunday marked the seventh hat trick in Ghost Pirates franchise history.
All games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
