Stingrays Weekly Report - February 2

Published on February 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays exchange congratulations along the bench

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays swept a home-and-home series with the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday and Saturday before dropping the weekend finale on Sunday against the Orlando Solar Bears in Orlando. South Carolina sits in a tie for second place with the Atlanta Gladiators, trailing the first place Florida Everblades by three points.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 27-15-1-0 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 30 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 4-1 W

The Stingrays scored two goals in the second period and twice more in the third period to roll past Jacksonville on Friday evening at home. Goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 29 shots on 30 attempts for his ninth win of the year while nine different Stingrays registered a point.

Saturday, January 31 at Jacksonville Icemen | 4-1 W

After Jacksonville opened the scoring in the first period, South Carolina scored four unanswered goals to blow by the Icemen, 4-1. The Stingrays had four different players find the back of the net while Ty Taylor saved 24 shots in his first start since December 20, 2025.

Sunday, February 1 at Orlando Solar Bears | 6-1 L

The Stingrays looked to extend their seven-game win streak on the road, but an early flurry of goals for Orlando were too much for South Carolina to overcome as the Stingrays fell, 6-1.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Simon Pinard (16)

Assists: Simon Pinard (27)

Points: Simon Pinard (43)

Plus/Minus: Nolan Krenzen, Jalen Luypen** (+7)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (64)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (5)

Wins: Seth Eisele* (9)

Goals Against Average: Mitch Gibson* (2.32)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund^ (.929)

* Denotes player is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

** Denotes player is currently with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners

^ Denotes player is currently with the NHL's Washington Capitals

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, February 5 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, February 7 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 6:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Pinard Putting Up Points: Stingrays forward Simon Pinard is rolling in his first year with South Carolina. Pinard has points in his last six games, logging eight points (5g, 3a). The Drummondville, Quebec native leads the team in goals (16), assists (27) and points (43). Across the month of January, Pinard had 14 points (7g, 7a) in 11 appearances.

Winning the Close Ones: South Carolina has played in 14 one-goal games this season and are 12-1-1 in those contests. The 12 wins are tied for the third most wins in one-goal games in the ECHL while the Stingrays also hold an 8-4-0 record in two-goal games this year.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, February 7th, against the Jacksonville Icemen at 6:05 p.m.

